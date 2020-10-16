Bradenton Herald Logo
102 people quarantined after seven new COVID-19 cases reported at Manatee campuses

Herald staff report

Seven new COVID-19 cases on Manatee County School District property led to quarantines for 102 people — half of them at Manatee High School District, the district said Friday.

The district’s online dashboard listed seven new infections and 102 exposures and quarantines at:

This was the first time COVID-19 cases had been reported at Sea Breeze Elementary and at the Matzke Support Center.

As of Friday, the district has reported 120 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,426 exposures and quarantines.

The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17:

