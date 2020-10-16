102 people quarantined after seven new COVID-19 cases reported at Manatee campuses

Seven new COVID-19 cases on Manatee County School District property led to quarantines for 102 people — half of them at Manatee High School District, the district said Friday.

The district’s online dashboard listed seven new infections and 102 exposures and quarantines at:

One student at Braden River High School. Four people were quarantined.

One student at Haile Middle School. Six people were quarantined.

One employee at Lincoln Memorial Academic. No one was exposed.

One employee at Manatee High School. Fifty-one people were quarantined.

One employee at the Matzke Support Center. One person was quarantined.

One student at Palmetto Elementary School. Six people were quarantined.

One student at Sea Breeze Elementary School. One person was quarantined.

Thirty-three people were quarantined at Sugg Middle School. However, the the dashboard did not list how many students and/or employees were infected.

This was the first time COVID-19 cases had been reported at Sea Breeze Elementary and at the Matzke Support Center.

As of Friday, the district has reported 120 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,426 exposures and quarantines.

The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17: