Coronavirus
102 people quarantined after seven new COVID-19 cases reported at Manatee campuses
Seven new COVID-19 cases on Manatee County School District property led to quarantines for 102 people — half of them at Manatee High School District, the district said Friday.
The district’s online dashboard listed seven new infections and 102 exposures and quarantines at:
- One student at Braden River High School. Four people were quarantined.
- One student at Haile Middle School. Six people were quarantined.
- One employee at Lincoln Memorial Academic. No one was exposed.
- One employee at Manatee High School. Fifty-one people were quarantined.
- One employee at the Matzke Support Center. One person was quarantined.
- One student at Palmetto Elementary School. Six people were quarantined.
- One student at Sea Breeze Elementary School. One person was quarantined.
- Thirty-three people were quarantined at Sugg Middle School. However, the the dashboard did not list how many students and/or employees were infected.
This was the first time COVID-19 cases had been reported at Sea Breeze Elementary and at the Matzke Support Center.
As of Friday, the district has reported 120 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,426 exposures and quarantines.
The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17:
Abel Elementary: 71 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 15
Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.
Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.
Bayshore Elementary: 29 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 20 and Sep. 28.
Bayshore High: one person quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 21.
Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.
Braden River High: 56 exposures, nine positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14 and Oct. 16.
Braden River Middle: 24 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10 and Sep. 28.
Buffalo Creek Middle: 14 exposures and two positive students between reports on Sep. 18 and Oct. 12.
Daughtrey Elementary: no exposures to one positive employee, Sep. 22.
Freedom Elementary: seven exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 23 and Oct. 7.
Gullett Elementary:16 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 25.
Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and three positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Haile Middle: nine people quarantined after exposure to two students in reports on Oct. 7 and Oct. 16.
Jain Middle: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Oct. 8.
Johnson K-8: Ten people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 11.
Lakewood Ranch High: 62 people quarantined, five positive employees and six positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13 Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.
Lee Middle: two people quarantined after exposure to one employee, Sep. 4.
Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 people quarantined after exposure to one student and one employee between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 16.
Manatee High: 155 exposures, six positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2, Oct 13 and Oct. 16
Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 11 exposures, five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 19 and Oct. 13.
Matzke Support Center, one exposure after one employee tested positive, Oct. 16.
McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sep. 18 and Sep. 21.
Miller Elementary: 19 people quarantined after exposure to one student and/or one employee, Oct. 15.
Mills Elementary: 14 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 3.
Moody Elementary: 34 quarantines, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 6.
Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1 and Oct. 2.
Palm View K-8: 68 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 18 and Oct. 13.
Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17.
Palmetto Elementary: 38 exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 25, Sep. 14 and Oct. 16.
Palmetto High: 175 exposures and five positive employees between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8 and Oct. 14.
Parrish Community High: 26 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7 and Oct. 12.
Prine Elementary: 17 people quarantined, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 8 and Oct. 9.
Samoset Elementary: 38 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 26.
Sea Breeze Elementary School: One person quarantined after one student tested positive, Oct. 16.
Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Sugg Middle: No exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students/or employees had COVID-19.)
Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24 and Sep. 25.
Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Sep. 4.
Willis Elementary: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.
Witt Elementary: 18 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 16.
