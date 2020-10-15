Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 15

Coronavirus
The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County
More COVID-19 deaths reported in Manatee County
Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Wednesday. They were among 64 deaths statewide newly confirmed by the health department.
Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has caused the death of 310 residents in Manatee County. They are among 15,595 deaths statewide.
The latest victims in Manatee were a 92-year-old man, a 61-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man.
Manatee County schools report more COVID-19 infections, quarantines
Eight people at three Manatee County public school campuses were forced to quarantined for two weeks, after they were exposed to one of three new COVID-19 infections reported by the school district on Wednesday.
More COVID-19 relief money available for Manatee businesses, residents
Applications will open this month for additional rounds of COVID-19 relief funding for Manatee County residents, businesses and organizations.
Up to $70 million has been allocated for the Manatee CARES Act program to help the community recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
To date, more than $16.2 million worth of financial assistance has been approved for community health and economic recovery programs, and an additional $6.7 million has been approved for public health and safety and government and community facility costs.
FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY
As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.
Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.
NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE
Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.
Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.
BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES
The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.
