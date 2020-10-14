Bradenton Herald Logo
More COVID-19 infections reported at Manatee County public high schools

Herald staff report

Eight people at three Manatee County public school campuses were forced to quarantined for two weeks, after they were exposed to one of three new COVID-19 infections reported by the school district on Wednesday.

The infections and exposures were:

As of Wednesday, the district has reported 109 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,239 exposures and quarantines.

The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17:

