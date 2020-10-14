Coronavirus
More COVID-19 infections reported at Manatee County public high schools
Eight people at three Manatee County public school campuses were forced to quarantined for two weeks, after they were exposed to one of three new COVID-19 infections reported by the school district on Wednesday.
The infections and exposures were:
- A student at Braden River High School. Six people were quarantined.
- An employee at Lakewood Ranch High School. Two people were quarantined.
- An employee at Palmetto High School. No one had to be quarantined.
As of Wednesday, the district has reported 109 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,239 exposures and quarantines.
The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17:
Abel Elementary: 18 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.
Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.
Bayshore Elementary: 29 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 20 and Sep. 28.
Bayshore High: one person quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 21.
Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.
Braden River High: 52 exposures, eight positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12 and Oct. 14.
Braden River Middle: 24 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10 and Sep. 28.
Buffalo Creek Middle: 14 exposures and two positive students between reports on Sep. 18 and Oct. 12.
Daughtrey Elementary: no exposures to one positive employee, Sep. 22.
Freedom Elementary: seven exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 23 and Oct. 7.
Gullett Elementary: 16 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 25.
Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and three positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Haile Middle: three people quarantined after exposure to one student, Oct. 7.
Jain Middle: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Oct. 8.
Johnson K-8: Ten people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 11.
Lakewood Ranch High: 49 people quarantined, five positive employees and four positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.
Lee Middle: two people quarantined after exposure to one employee, Sep. 4.
Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.
Manatee High: 104 exposures, six positive students and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2 and Oct 13.
Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 11 exposures, five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 19 and Oct. 13.
McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sep. 18 and Sep. 21.
Mills Elementary: 14 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 3.
Moody Elementary: 34 quarantines, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 6.
Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1 and Oct. 2.
Palm View K-8: 68 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 18 and Oct. 13.
Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17.
Palmetto Elementary: 32 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 25 and Sep. 14.
Palmetto High: 175 exposures and five positive employees between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8 and Oct. 14.
Parrish Community High: 26 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7 and Oct. 12.
Prine Elementary: 17 people quarantined, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 8 and Oct. 9.
Samoset Elementary: 38 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 26.
Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Sugg Middle: no exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20.
Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24 and Sep. 25.
Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Sep. 4.
Willis Elementary: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.
Witt Elementary: 18 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 16.
