More COVID-19 infections reported at Manatee County public high schools

Eight people at three Manatee County public school campuses were forced to quarantined for two weeks, after they were exposed to one of three new COVID-19 infections reported by the school district on Wednesday.

The infections and exposures were:

A student at Braden River High School. Six people were quarantined.

An employee at Lakewood Ranch High School. Two people were quarantined.

An employee at Palmetto High School. No one had to be quarantined.

As of Wednesday, the district has reported 109 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,239 exposures and quarantines.

The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17:

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.