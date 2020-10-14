Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills three more Manatee County residents, state says

Manatee

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Wednesday. They were among 64 deaths statewide newly confirmed by the health department.

Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has caused the death of 310 residents in Manatee County. They are among 15,595 deaths statewide.

The deaths of two non-residents killed by COVID-19 were also confirmed on Wednesday, making 193 non-residents who have died.

There were also 2,883 new infections statewide reported on Wednesday by the health department. Since March, there have been 741,632 people in Florida who been infected by the coronavirus.

In Manatee County, there were 42 new coronavirus infections reported Wednesday, raising the local total to 12,270.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
