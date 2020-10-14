COVID-19 kills three more Manatee County residents, state says

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Wednesday. They were among 64 deaths statewide newly confirmed by the health department.

Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has caused the death of 310 residents in Manatee County. They are among 15,595 deaths statewide.

The deaths of two non-residents killed by COVID-19 were also confirmed on Wednesday, making 193 non-residents who have died.

There were also 2,883 new infections statewide reported on Wednesday by the health department. Since March, there have been 741,632 people in Florida who been infected by the coronavirus.

In Manatee County, there were 42 new coronavirus infections reported Wednesday, raising the local total to 12,270.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota: Cases increased from 8,736 to 8,786. The death toll increased from 290 to 291.





Desoto County: Cases remained at 1,608 to 1,609. The death toll remained at 27.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,460 to 1,479. The death toll remained at 11.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 44,460 to 44,652. The death toll increased from 719 to 720.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 23,367 to 23,510. The death toll increased from 787 to 788.

This is a developing story and will be updated.