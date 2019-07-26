Focus on Manatee: Haven’t flown out of SRQ airport lately? Here’s what you’re missing

SRQ trending as one of nation’s fastest growing airports Sarasota Bradenton International Airport trending as one of nation's fastest growing. Traveling public benefitting from the new destinations and airlines. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sarasota Bradenton International Airport trending as one of nation's fastest growing. Traveling public benefitting from the new destinations and airlines.

When is the last time you took a look at the flights offered at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport?

If it’s been a while, you may want to spend a few minutes looking at their non-stop flights page before booking your next trip.

Indeed, SRQ has grown into one of the premier airports on Florida’s West Coast right before our eyes.

While it has always been possible to fly to large airline hubs and markets such as Atlanta, New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C., SRQ has been adding more fights and airlines to make flying non-stop out of your hometown easier and more convenient.

Not to mention, the non-stop routes and competitive ticket pricing have brought more awareness of our destination to residents of additional feeder markets who may now be interested in vacationing in our community for the first time.

SRQ now has nearly every major airline operating at its airport, many of which continue to add flights on a regular basis. Frontier Airlines recently added a non-stop route to Trenton, N.J., alongside its several other year-round flights.

The airport offers dozens of flights to much of the Northeast and Midwest on airlines such as Delta, Allegiant, JetBlue, American, United and more. SRQ also has added western-bound flights to Dallas (American) and Denver (United) as well.

As flights get added, the cost of airfare becomes more competitive with other airports within reach of the Bradenton area. While previously it may have been more economical to travel to another nearby airport, the addition of new flights has made SRQ a top airport to consider when flying.

The convenience of the short drive to the airport and the speedy check-in and security lines makes traveling through SRQ worth experiencing.

As someone who flies frequently, the decision to fly non-stop through Sarasota Bradenton is a simple one. I highly encourage everyone to keep up to date on what routes are being added and to always check airfare through SRQ when making travel plans.

If you have not visited the airport’s website to discover its growing list of non-stop flights and destinations, I encourage you to do so at srq-airport.com or by calling 941-Fly-2-SRQ (359-2777).

Elliott Falcione is the executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and can be reached at Elliott.Falcione@BACVB.com or 941-729-9177, ext. 3940.