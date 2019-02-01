Business

A New Jersey-style deli has come to East Manatee. Customers are flocking to get a taste

By James A. Jones Jr.

February 01, 2019 01:22 PM

New deli opens in East Manatee and customers are delighted

Petrosino's Italian Deli & Market opened recently at 5913 53rd Ave. E., and customers are giving it a warm reception. It's a New Jersey-style deli.
By
Up Next
Petrosino's Italian Deli & Market opened recently at 5913 53rd Ave. E., and customers are giving it a warm reception. It's a New Jersey-style deli.
By
East Manatee

There had to be a New Jersey-style deli at the corner of Caruso Road and State Road 70.

Who knew?

Business partners Brenda Edens and Kirk Henry knew a year ago, when they found a vacant building at 5913 53rd Ave. E. and began planning Petrosino’s Italian Deli & Market.

1 MAIN deli.JPG
Petrosino’s Italian Deli & Market opened in January at 5913 53rd Ave. E. Shown above is co-owner Brenda Edens.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The new deli, named after Henry’s great-grandfather in Florence, Italy, recently opened. Appreciative customers have been packing the place ever since.

“The business is so good. We have grown very fast and are feeling blessed to be able to bring this concept to the Bradenton area,” Edens said.

“People really wanted this more than we thought,” she said of the new business located just west of Manatee Technical College.

2 deli.JPG
Petrosino’s Italian Deli & Market opened in January at 5913 53rd Ave. E. Among products offered are Roman Pizza, imported specialty Italian food, wine, grocery market items, Italian cookies, premium cakes, and fresh Italian bread.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Henry, however, said that he was not surprised, sensing customer anticipation during the long buildup to opening Petrosino’s.

“It’s taken so long to open this place and we have been pretty involved in the community the whole way through. It’s been about a year now. I really knew there was a need in the community for this,” he said.

“Being from New Jersey and looking for the things I want, and I wasn’t able to find them, I knew the community needed it. So I wasn’t surprised. The community has embraced it.”

3 deli.JPG
Petrosino’s Italian Deli & Market opened recently at 5913 53rd Ave. E., near Manatee Technical College. Shown above are owners Brenda Edens and Kirk Henry.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Edens and Henry carefully planned the new deli, incorporating everything from the delis Henry remembered in Middletown, N.J., to their shared love of Frank Sinatra.

A 1938 police booking photo of Old Blue Eyes is on one wall and Sinatra music plays on the store’s sound system.

Henry, a graduate of Johnson and Wales University, serves as chef. His culinary skills are reflected in the menu offerings.

The menu includes salads, sandwiches, entrees, pizza trays, desserts and beverages.

A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best.

By

Sandwiches range in price from $5.99 for a half to $11.99 for a full. Among the sandwich offerings: The Jersey Boys (parmesan-style meatball, chicken, veal or eggplant), The Philly (shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, white American cheese, served on a crusty Italian roll, or pizzaiola with tomatoes and cherry tomatoes) and many more.

Other choices include The Big Mel (fried eggplant with fresh mozzarella, pesto and roasted peppers) the Petrosino Burger and the Don Cici (a veal cutlet with fresh mozzarella and roasted sweet and hot peppers).

Entrees, starting at $9.99, include lasagna, eggplant rollatini, pollo parmesan and chicken marsala.

The owners are also partial to their Roman pizza tray offerings and specialty pizza trays, dispensed from a 16-foot-long pizza bar.

Roman style pizza dough takes three days to prepare and helps produce a light and airy crust.

4 deli.JPG
Petrosino’s Italian Deli & Market opened recently at 5913 53rd Ave. E., near Manatee Technical College.
James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

And yes, there are classic desserts, too, such as cannoli, cheese cake and tiramisu.

Also available: imported specialty Italian food, wine, grocery market items, Italian cookies and premium cakes, and fresh Italian bread.

Petrosino’s is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, call 941-251-7266 or visit petrosinositalianmarket.com.

Read Next

food-drink

Manatee Eats: Where are the best dine-out places in Manatee County? Locals know best

Read Next

entertainment

Anyone hungry? Here are our readers’ picks for best pizza places in Manatee County.

Read Next

entertainment

Order up: Locals recommend their favorite burger places in Manatee County.

Read Next

food-drink

Surf’s up: Locals recommend their favorite places for seafood in Manatee County

Read Next

food-drink

Veg out: Locals recommend their favorite vegan and vegetarian spots around Bradenton

Read Next

entertainment

Ode to joe: Locals recommend their favorite places to grab coffee in Manatee County

  Comments  