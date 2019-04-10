Burger lovers, rejoice: Here’s when you can get your fix at the new Shake Shack

Manatee Eats! A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best.

The long wait is just about over for the opening of Shake Shack, a hamburger restaurant chain with a cult following, at 190 N. Cattlemen Road, Unit 1, near the Mall at University Town Center.

The restaurant, the only one in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, will open its doors for business 11 a.m. Tuesday and will be open seven days a week, general manager Mike Yocum said on Wednesday.

Shake Shack is expected to have a staff of about 60. Wednesday was orientation day for Yocum’s crew.

When Shake Shack signed a 10-year lease with Benderson Properties in December 2017 for the 3,200-square-foot space, there were six Shake Shacks in Florida. With the opening of the new restaurant next week, there will be 11.

Since starting as a hot dog cart in Manhattan to support the Madison Square Park Conservancy’s first art installation, Shake Shack has developed a legion of followers. Fans lined up daily at the cart for three summers, leading to a permanent kiosk in the park in 2004.

“This modern day ‘roadside’ burger stand serves up the most delicious burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, shakes, beer, wine and more. An instant neighborhood fixture, Shake Shack welcomed people from all over the city, country and world who gathered together to enjoy fresh, simple, high-quality versions of the classics in a majestic setting. The rest, as they say, is burger history,” the company says on its website.





Shake Shack has more than 140 restaurants in the United States, plus restaurants in Japan, China, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Russia, Turkey, the United Kingdom and elsewhere.

“Our burgers are made with 100 percent all-natural Angus beef — vegetarian fed, humanely raised and source verified,” the company says on its website.

The company uses all-natural cage-free chicken in its chicken dishes and all-natural Vienna beef in its hot dogs.

“Our fries are crinkle cut Yukon potatoes, with zero artificial ingredients. And our vanilla and chocolate frozen custard recipes use only real sugar, no corn syrup and milk from dairy farmers who pledge not to use artificial growth hormones” the company says.

The local Shake Shack will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit shakeshack.com.