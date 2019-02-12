They’re meant to be eaten at the beach. This new restaurant’s specialty caters to beach-goers

They call them “walkable” waffles.

The Waffle Press, which is having its soft opening this week at 425 Pine Ave., in the Pineapple Junktion building, serves what partners Kellie Potter and Scott May call walk-up, scratch-made waffles and craft-roasted coffee.

The dough-based waffles served in a paper boat are ideal for a snack while people watching or looking at the seascape. Or they can be enjoyed in one of the courtyard tables at Pineapple Junktion.

“My husband and I have traveled to New York quite a few times and we are impressed by the food trucks and the food you can get there,” Potter said. “We have talked about opening something here for years. When we come to the island, my husband and I sometimes like to get a cup of coffee and walk around.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald

The Waffle Press is sort of like ordering from a food truck, except it is inside a building with no interior seating.

Choices range from a basic waffle, called “The Purist,” which is topped with powered sugar or cinnamon sugar; to more dressed up versions such as “The Italian” with cannoli cream, chocolate sauce and chocolate chips; or “The Camper,” with toasted marshmallow, chocolate sauce and Graham Cracker crumble.

There are a number of other waffles on the menu. Guests also can order one built to their specifications.

The Waffle Press partners Scott May and Kellie Potter hold samples of their waffles. May holds “The Purist,” a waffle with powered sugar on top, while Potter holds a “Grand Slam,” a waffle topped with bananas, peanut butter and chocolate. The new business is located at 425 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“It is an adventure and food is a work of art,” Potter said.

May and Potter are justifiably proud of their crunchy Belgian Liege waffles, which are tasty with or without syrup because of the pearlized sugar that is pressed into the dough before cooking.

“It’s not your average waffle — it’s different,” Potter said.

The partners also tout their coffee.





They serve locally roasted, small-batch Cosmos Coffee, and offer specialty brews, espresso, cappuccino, lattes, cold brews, iced coffee and select cold beverages.

SHARE COPY LINK A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best.

“We wanted to make the best cup of coffee on the island,” Potter said.

During a recent hiring fair, the partners completed their staffing, including adding experienced baristas.

May, son of former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Milt May, who is now a hitting coordinator in the Baltimore Orioles minor-league system, goes back a long way with Potter’s family.

The Waffle Press is a new business located at 425 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, in the Pineapple Junktion building. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

May and Potter’s brother, Jason Capozella, went to school together from first grade through high school.

Prices start at $6 for waffles, and $2-4 for beverages.





Hours are irregular this week as the partners work out the kinks. Starting Monday, The Waffle Press hours adjust to 7 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.

In the future, May and Potter plan to add dessert waffles, ice cream sandwich waffles and savory waffles.

For more information, visit The Waffle Press’ Facebook page.



