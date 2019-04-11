New seafood restaurant opens in Bradenton. Psst, it’s a lot more than seafood

Sam’s Seafood & Grill opens in Bradenton Sam's Seafood & Grill opens in Bradenton at 3108 1st St. It's offers good seafood and a lot more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sam's Seafood & Grill opens in Bradenton at 3108 1st St. It's offers good seafood and a lot more.

Since opening in March, Sam’s Seafood & Grill steadily has been building a loyal clientele with its tasty made-to-order seafood and other dishes.

In addition to seafood, the restaurant, located at 3108 First St., offers wings, burgers, Philly cheese steaks, Cubans and gyros. And some surprise offerings such as yellow beans and rice, Cajun fries and a one-half pound gizzard plate.

Combo meals generally range in price from $7.99 to $8.99 and include a side and a 20-ounce drink. Shrimp and oyster plates start at $5.99. The six-ounce clam strip dish is listed at $4.99.





At the top end of the menu are the seafood platter (one piece of fish and 10 jumbo shrimp) for $12.49 and the crab leg dinner, complete with corn and a biscuit for $13.99.

“The food is good, and the prices are good, too,” said Samir Layeb, who opened the business with his partner, Abdul Doukali.

“We are not McDonald’s or Burger King. We start cooking when you place your order. There is no heat lamp here,” Layeb said. “We want to see everyone who comes here happy.”

Customers line up to place their orders at Sam's Seafood & Grill at 3108 First St., Bradenton.

Mildred Hall was among the repeat customers on Wednesday.

“Everything is good. The steak sandwich, the beans and yellow rice, the okra. I’ve been coming here since it opened,” Hall said.

Mary Murry said she has been to Sam’s Seafood four times already.

“The food is fresh and hot. There is nothing soggy. The fries are never soggy,” Murry said.

Customers also had rave reviews for the desserts, such as red velvet cake and sweet potato pie.

Jim and Mayanne Eggers were ordering for the first time and selected the tilapia and fried shrimp from the menu.

“We saw that it was open and decided that we would check it out,” Jim Eggers said.

The restaurant is licensed for 30 seats and also has a drive-through window.

“You have to build it. It takes time,” Doukali said of the new business. “Day by day, our business is going up. We will be adding Uber delivery, too. We are trying to make sure that everything is done right and making this place look better.”

When the partners saw that the lease was available for a free-standing restaurant building in Bradenton, they jumped at the opportunity to open a new business.

Sam's Seafood & Grill opened recently in a building previously occupied by a Krystal restaurant.

The location was previously home to a Krystal restaurant.

“We start small and hopefully we will grow,” Layeb said.

Sam’s Seafood & Grill is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.

For more information, call 941-201-5956 or visit samsseafoodgrill.com/menu-1.