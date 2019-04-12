This new pizza restaurant is bringing a slice of Jersey to Bradenton

Jersey Brothers Pizza and Pasta opens in Bradenton area Jersey Brothers Pizza and Pasta opens in Bradenton area at 8744 State Road 70 E., in Ranch Lake Plaza. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jersey Brothers Pizza and Pasta opens in Bradenton area at 8744 State Road 70 E., in Ranch Lake Plaza.

With their grand opening on Friday, Jersey Brothers Pizza and Pasta brings a fresh take on traditional hand-tossed thin-crust pizza to the Bradenton area.

The new business is located at 8744 State Road 70 E. in Ranch Lake Plaza.

Brothers Bob and Bill Nehila of Belleville, N.J., explain that the hand-made dough, the specially seasoned sauces and the in-store shredding of a blend of mozzarella is what goes into Jersey-style pizza.

That and decades of pie-making experience and a 500-degree oven.

Put it all together, and you have “a slice of Jersey in Bradenton,” the company motto.

Family ties brought the brothers to Florida.

Bill Nehila prepare to box a freshly baked pepperoni and mushroom pizza at Jersey Brothers Pizza and Pasta, located in Ranch Lake Plaza. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“We were looking around and (searching) pizzerias for sale and we found this one, and it was closed. I saw the parking lot was full. It looked like a good place,” Bill Nehila said.

The demographics were good, too, Bob Nehila said, noting the location is near Lakewood Ranch, Rosedale, River Club, Tara and Creekwood.

The menu at Jersey Brothers is divided into three main sections — specialty pizza; calzones, strombolis and panzarottis; and sandwiches.

There are nearly 20 types of pizza on the menu, ranging from supreme to margarita, Hawaiian and Sicilian.

One of the most popular is the Brooklyn, with its thin, square crust, covered with garlic, basil and fresh mozzarella.

Pizzas are available in 12-, 14- and 16-inch sizes, starting at $12 and topping out at $19 to $20.

Prices in the calzone section of the menu start at about $8.

Sandwiches are made on bread freshly baked in the restaurant every day, Bill Nehila said.

“Anything left over is thrown out,” he said.

Bill Nehila ladles on the sauce as he builds a pepperoni pizza at Jersey Brothers Pizza and Pasta. The business specializes in traditional hand-tossed thin crust pizzas. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Among the sandwich offerings are parmigiana sandwiches, Italian subs, turkey subs and the Jersey Boy sub, which includes a breaded chicken cutlet, roasted red peppers and provolone.

Also available are in-store hand-sliced beef sandwiches, including Jersey, Philly, California and Pizza cheesesteak. The Jersey and Philly cheesesteaks have fried onions, while the California version gets raw onions. The Jersey variety has lettuce and tomatoes, while the Philly version has fried onions and mushrooms. All three versions have American cheese. The Pizza cheesesteak substitutes marinara and mozzarella for all those other ingredients.

Appetizers include wings (10 for $10), mozzarella sticks, garlic bread with cheese, french fries, calamari and more.

There is also a kids menu with $6 spaghetti and meatball and mac and cheese.

Running at 500 degrees, the pizza oven at Jersey Brothers and Pasta can cook a pizza in less than 10 minutes. The business recently opened in Ranch Lake Plaza. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Cannoli and tiramisu for dessert round the menu out.

Neighbors for Jersey Brothers Pizza and Pasta include Full Belly Stuffed Burgers, which opened in 2013, and Lakewood Ranch Lobster Pound & Fresh Seafood Market, which opened in 2014.

Jersey Brothers Pizza and Pasta offers dine in and take-out options.

For more, call 941-782-882 or visit jerseybrotherspizza.com.