Manatee Commission approves separation agreement with County Administrator Cheri Coryea

The Manatee Board of County Commissioners officially parted ways with County Administrator Cheri Coryea Tuesday afternoon. Not decided yet is who will replace Coryea on a temporary basis while the commission searches for a permanent replacement.

The board voted 6-1 to approve a separation agreement that Coryea negotiated with her legal team and the County Attorney’s Office. The mutual separation rewards Coryea with $204,000, including hundreds of hours of vacation, sick time and compensatory time.

Coryea leaves the county after more than 30 years, with most of that time serving in positions of leadership. She previously led the Neighborhood Services Department before ex-County Administrator Ed Hunzeker chose her to serve as deputy county administrator. Following Hunzeker’s 2019 departure, the Manatee County Commission unanimously voted to allow Coryea to permanently fill the role.

Newly elected commissioners ran on the campaign promise of bringing a private-sector approach to the county, however, and they voted quickly to move forward with terminating Coryea’s contract in hopes of finding a more conservative candidate.

In a joint statement released as part of Coryea’s separation agreement, the county thanked her for leadership and other contributions that have been integral to the county’s “important advances.”

“It was Cheri’s passion for the mission of providing for the improvement of the health and welfare of all citizens and the collaboration to work closely with our business community to raise the economic position of Manatee County we are most thankful for,” the county said in a prepared statement.

“She has tirelessly given her time and resources for the benefit of Manatee County, its employees and its citizens,” the statement continued. “She leaves us in good standing and we wish her well in future endeavors.”

The commission late Tuesday afternoon was expected to consider hiring Charles Hines, a former Sarasota County commissioner, as interim administrator. he will help the county conduct a search for a permanent hire.

In previous conversations with the Bradenton Herald, he said he plans to use his experience in working with several administrators in Sarasota to help guide the board’s search.

Despite repeated efforts, removing Coryea became a drawn-out affair spanning more than 3 months. The board first voted on Nov. 19 — just two days after the new commissioners were sworn in — to move forward with terminating her contract.

Commissioners James Satcher, Kevin Van Ostenbridge, Vanessa Baugh and George Kruse were in support of the move, while Commissioners Reggie Bellamy, Misty Servia and Carol Whitmore fought against the effort.

In December, the charge lost momentum when Kruse changed his mind by deciding instead to give Coryea some time to put conservative policies in place. By the end of January, however, Kruse reversed his vote again, accusing Coryea of playing part in an effort to embarrass him by participating in an unusual public meeting with Whitmore that led to fierce backlash.

The county was able to come to an agreement that allows Coryea the same benefits allowed under contract if the board moved to terminate her contract without cause, which was the board’s intention.

Under the agreement, Coryea will also be paid to make herself available to answer any questions an interim administrator might have until March 2.