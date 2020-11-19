Less than 3 days in, Manatee’s new commissioners seek to fire Administrator Cheri Coryea

Led by commissioners sworn-in less than three days earlier, the Board of County Commissioners voted 4-3 Thursday afternoon to notify County Administrator Cheri Coryea of their intention to fire her without cause.

New commissioners James Satcher, Kevin Van Ostenbridge, and George Kruse, as well as Vanessa Baugh voted in favor of the motion. Commissioners Reggie Bellamy, Misty Servia and Carol Whitmore cast dissenting votes.

The discussion came at the end of a special meeting called to discuss only one item on the agenda, an effort to direct the County Attorney’s Office to investigate local options under a potential federal lockdown because of COVID-19. At the end of the meeting, however, Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge brought up a proposal to terminate Coryea.

“I think we need a shift in culture within the county, and I went into the beginning of the campaign with an open mind on this matter, but as we got closer and closer, things happened. I saw the direction she was leading the county and the way she was steering the commission at times,” said Van Ostenbridge. “I disagree with it fundamentally, particularly with the Lena Road land deal.”

As candidates Kruse, Satcher and Van Ostenbridge were vocal critics of the county’s agreement to purchase 161 acres of vacant on Lena Road for $32.5 million, calling it a waste of taxpayer dollars. On Thursday, Van Ostenbridge said he felt Coryea’s handling of that land purchase was a “fireable offense.”

The suggestion set off a heated debate among board members, who launched harsh criticisms against the intention to fire Coryea.

Commissioner Reggie Bellamy took a firm stance against the idea that any new commissioner could support firing Coryea after just three days in office.

“Don’t go in and say what the staff should or shouldn’t be doing. Build relationships,” Bellamy told Van Ostenbridge. “I can guarantee you, with the water hose you’re drinking from right now, you might say it’s bold, but I don’t think that I, as a county commissioner, or even you, can learn in 72 hours enough to draw conclusions that you’re going to fire anybody.”

Board members said they’ve heard rumors about how the new commissioners would support firing Coryea, who has served the county for more than 30 years.

“It almost seems like some of this is premeditated. Let’s get this all out there. If you want to go there, let’s go there. I looked you all in the face and said, ‘Do you all plan to fire the county administrator?’” Bellamy said, pointing out that he asked Kruse and Van Ostenbridge on the campaign trail about the rumors. “You all said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’”

Other commissioners said they felt betrayed by the actions of the new commissioners. Commissioner Carol Whitmore fought back tears as the board discussed the issue for over an hour.

“Kevin, I supported you, 100 percent,” Whitmore said. “You know that, I’m ashamed that I did right now. I’m really upset with what you did. You’ve been in office 50 freakin’ hours. Come on now.”

Coryea has a wide range of leadership experience within Manatee County government. She led the county’s Neighborhood Services Department for 10 years before she was appointed deputy county administrator in 2017. Following former County Administrator Ed Hunzeker’s retirement, the board chose Coryea to replace him in April 2019.

Thursday’s vote directed the County Attorney’s Office to give Coryea 15 day’s notice of the board’s intention to enter into negotiations regarding her termination. Commissioners agreed to host a special meeting regarding Coryea’s employment on Jan. 6.