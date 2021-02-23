Coronavirus

State removes three residents from Manatee County’s COVID-19 death toll

Manatee

The Florida Department of Health has removed three Manatee County residents from the official COVID-19 death toll.

The local death toll now stands at 574, down from 577 on Monday.

Across Florida, the official death toll went up by 159 residents and two non-residents on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 30,065 residents and 530 non-residents confirmed killed by COVID-19, according to the state health department.

There were also 5,610 new cases of the coronavirus announced statewide on Tuesday. Infections in Florida now total 1,878,533.

In Manatee County, there were 141 new cases of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. To date, there have been 31,314 people who have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service