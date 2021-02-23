State removes three residents from Manatee County’s COVID-19 death toll

The Florida Department of Health has removed three Manatee County residents from the official COVID-19 death toll.

The local death toll now stands at 574, down from 577 on Monday.

Across Florida, the official death toll went up by 159 residents and two non-residents on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 30,065 residents and 530 non-residents confirmed killed by COVID-19, according to the state health department.

There were also 5,610 new cases of the coronavirus announced statewide on Tuesday. Infections in Florida now total 1,878,533.

In Manatee County, there were 141 new cases of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. To date, there have been 31,314 people who have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 26,573 to 26,622. The death toll rose from 718 to 725.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,685 to 3,706. The death toll dropped from 73 to 72.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,758 to 2,766. The death toll remained at 29.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 109,174 to 109,527. The death toll rose from 1,455 to 1,465.





Pinellas County cases increased from 65,191 to 65,375. The death toll rose from 1,429 to 1,430.





This is a developing story and will be updated.