$12 million available for COVID-impacted Manatee renters. Officials say prepare now

A pair of relief programs will soon be available for Manatee County residents who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Feb. 16, the county will begin accepting applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is backed by $12 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

“There have been so many negative local impacts from the global pandemic, but we believe this new Emergency Rental Assistance program will go a long way in helping vulnerable people remain sustainably housed,” Karen Stewart, deputy county administrator, said in a prepared statement.

According to the program guidelines, renters who can prove that they have been financially impacted by the pandemic are eligible to apply. Federal officials also demand that low-income residents be prioritized in this program.

“We expect ERA funds to help up to 1,500 households each month for much of 2021, but the key for those people to receive assistance is to prepare now,” Stewart added.

A series of documents and forms are required to submit an application for rental assistance, including proof of a filed 2020 1040 IRS tax return, a formal letter from a landlord stating the amount of rent that is owed, proof of identification and other documents.

This rental assistance program is open to all residents in the county, including those who lives in cities such as Palmetto or Bradenton. Those who qualify may be eligible for up to 12 months of rental assistance, through November. Grants will be provided directly to landlords.

In a Tuesday morning presentation to the Board of County Commissioners, Stewart said the county stands ready to implement another round of its small business grants funded by CARES Act money. Manatee originally planned to launch the program on Monday but there has been a hiccup with receiving approval from state officials.

“We’re on a little bit of a hold, but we’re ready willing and able to launch as soon as possible,” Stewart explained.

To learn more about Manatee’s upcoming rental assistance program and how to apply, visit www.MyManatee.org/RentHelp.