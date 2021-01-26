Commissioner Kruse accuses Whitmore, Coryea of attempt to blackmail him over affair

County Administrator Cheri Coryea’s job is back on the chopping block after a commissioner accused her of taking part in a scheme to embarrass him over his extramarital affair.

Commissioners Carol Whitmore and George Kruse, both of the county’s at-large commissioners, held an informal meeting on Friday to discuss their own goals and visions for Manatee County. While the meeting was properly noticed, Kruse said he felt betrayed, calling the meeting a setup.

The meeting raised concerns among the public and fellow commissioners, who claimed they were unaware of the meeting, as well. The board debated the issue for hours as part of Tuesday morning’s meeting.

According to Kruse, Whitmore knew that backlash was coming and meant to tarnish Kruse’s reputation and commitment to transparency. Reading a prepared statement to the board, Kruse said he was owning up to an extramarital affair before it could be used against him.

“Late last year, I did the absolute worst thing you could do to someone you love, and she’s right here in the audience,” said Kruse, gesturing to his wife Jess. “I had a short but nonetheless real affair.”

“While it was going on, one commissioner, Carol Whitmore, knew about it. Rather than ignore something that didn’t pertain to her, I learned that she acquired pictures from when we were out in public.”

Kruse and his wife have an 11-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son. All of them were present for Kruse’s swearing-in on Nov. 17.

Kruse accused Whitmore of working through “corruption and deceit.” He said he believed Whitmore acquired the photos as blackmail and hoped to use those photos to manipulate his votes on the board.

In an interview with the Bradenton Herald, Whitmore denied any attempt at extortion — calling it, instead, an excuse to resume the effort to fire Coryea.

“The only truth is that I knew it was happening,” said Whitmore, who said that she was sent the photos by someone else who saw Kruse with a woman in public. “I’ve seen this happen before, but I told him he’s a powerful person at the county and he needs to be more careful.”

“To pull Cheri into this when, first of all, it’s not related,” she added. “I asked her as one of her seven bosses to put a meeting together.”

In December, Kruse played a key role in saving Coryea’s job with the county. After previously voting in support of sending notice to fire the administrator, he reversed course, noting that he wanted to give her a chance to adjust certain county policies.

But now, Kruse said he has lost trust in Coryea’s leadership, echoing Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge’s concerns from the last attempt to fire Coryea.

“This meeting last Friday reaffirmed my suspicions that this administration focuses internally to friends and connections and not externally to those that matter most — you, the citizens of Manatee County,” Kruse said.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the board had not voted on a new motion to send the legally required notice of an attempt to fire Coryea.

This is a developing story and will be updated...