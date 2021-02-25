Here’s how Manatee residents can get COVID shots at Walmart. You will have to drive a bit

More than 100 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Florida are now offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

While vaccinations are not yet available at Manatee County locations, there are stores within the region that are taking appointments.

Florida requires proof of state residency, but vaccines are not limited by which county you live in.

According to the company’s website, three Walmart locations and two Sam’s Club locations are offering the vaccines in the St. Petersburg/Clearwater area. A Walmart location in Arcadia. 2725 SE Hwy. 70, also is offering the vaccines.

The locations in Pinellas County include:

Walmart, 3501 34th St. S., St. Petersburg.

Walmart at 6900 US Hwy. 19 N., Pinellas Park.

Sam’s Club at 7001 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park.

Walmart at 2677 Roosevelt Blvd., Largo.

Sam’s Club at 2575 Gulf To Bay Blvd., Clearwater.

Walmart announced earlier this week that the company is beginning “pop-up” drive-thru sites in select areas for those over the age of 65 and healthcare workers with direct patient contact. As of now, those sites are only in Broward County, and the cities of Jacksonville and Orlando.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart’s executive vice president for its Health and Wellness, told the Miami Herald on Wednesday.

“We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic,” Pegus said.

Walmart’s online appointment scheduler was not available on Thursday, but, “Be sure to check back often for availability as the vaccine continues to roll out to more stores,” the website states.

Sam’s Club appointments, if available, can be scheduled at samsclub.com.

You do not have to be a Sam’s Club member and all vaccines are free to those who are eligible under current Florida guidelines, which prioritize residents over the age of 65, and healthcare workers.

CVS pharmacies announced vaccinations are being scheduled earlier this week and there is one Bradenton location accepting online appointments.

Publix and Winn-Dixie stores announced vaccination appointments earlier this month.

Manatee County continues to schedule appointments, which are being selected on a random basis. Visit mymanatee.org to learn more.