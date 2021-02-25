Winn-Dixie store in Bradenton to get more COVID-19 shots. Here’s how to sign up

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie and other grocery chains in Florida, announced Thursday it will soon offer another round of 8,100 COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

SEG is expanding its efforts to get vaccines into under-served communities by adding 26 new store locations, including its Harvey’s Supermarket and Fresco Y Mas brands.

Local Winn-Dixie locations offering the shots include the store at 5802 14th St. W. in Bradenton and the store at 5400 Fruitville Road., Sarasota. The store at 13508 Florida Ave. in Tampa also is taking appointments.

SEG did not announce a time frame for receiving the vaccines but is scheduling appointments. Visit Winndixie.com to schedule the appointment. You can fill out the online consent form ahead of time to save time when you schedule.

Also, the Fresco Y Mas store at 8424 Sheldon Road in Tampa, is offering the shots. Visit frescoymas.com to schedule an appointment.

Those eligible to sign up for the vaccines include residents over the age of 65, as well as residents and staff of long-term care facilities as outlined in the current Florida guidelines.

Vaccines are free with or without insurance, but you are required to present health insurance information as a form of identification if you have insurance. If not, a Florida drivers license or ID is required.

SEG said the company has “robust plans” to continue expanding vaccine availability in Florida, to include the establishment of drive-thru locations in the coming months.

Appointments go fast, but SEG recommends that people monitor their websites for upcoming additional opportunities.