Seniors will soon be able to get COVID-19 shots at Publix, Winn-Dixie stores in Manatee

Seniors will soon be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at some Publix and Winn-Dixie pharmacies in Manatee County.

Beginning as soon as Thursday, select retail pharmacies across the country will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Florida is expected to receive each week an estimated 65,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine for 490 Publix, Winn-Dixie and Walmart/ Sam’s Club pharmacies in the state, Florida Department of Health officials announced to local officials in an email.

The locations will include 17 Publix pharmacies and one Winn-Dixie pharmacy in Manatee County. Each is expected to receive 384 doses per week — more than doubling the county’s current allotment, Director of Public Safety Jacob Saur told county commissioners late Monday.

Currently, Manatee County is receiving 6,100 doses per week, with 5,100 of those doses going to the county’s drive-thru vaccine site at Tom Bennett Park in Bradenton and another 1,000 doses to MCR Health.

Publix stores in 23 of Florida’s 67 counties — but not in Manatee or Sarasota — have already been vaccinating seniors.

Exact addresses for the Manatee County pharmacies to receive vaccine were not provided but include locations in Bradenton, Palmetto, Parrish and Lakewood Ranch.

On their respective websites, Publix and Winn-Dixie have information about how to make appointments for when vaccines are available