Here’s how to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine at CVS in Manatee County

CVS is the latest retailer in Florida to join the federal-state partnership to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and healthcare workers.

For now, Manatee County has one CVS Health location in Bradenton that will participate in the program.

Vaccination is by appointment only, and seniors can sign up online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine. Appointments for the first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are booked at the same time.

Those who are successful in securing an appointment will be told which local CVS to visit to receive the vaccine. The location is not being disclosed to the public ahead of time “to prevent stores from being overwhelmed,” according to CVS Health.

For seniors with difficulty accessing or using the internet, it’s a good idea to call on friends or family members for help securing an appointment. CVS Health also has a help line that can be reached at 800-746-7287.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, appointments at the participating CVS in Bradenton were fully booked. However, the CVS vaccine site notes that “availability can change quickly based on demand.” New appointments will be added daily, according to CVS.

The retailer is slated to receive about 62,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine a week to supply the 81 Florida locations participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. More locations will be added as vaccine supplies increase, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.

Who qualifies for the vaccine?

Seniors ages 65 and older, healthcare workers with direct patient contact and emergency medical staff who are full or part-time Florida residents.

What do I need to sign up?

During the online sign-up process, CVS will ask insured patients for information from their health insurance card. Uninsured patients will need their Social Security number and/or a Florida driver’s license or state ID number. Florida requires proof of full or part-time residency to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More details on residency requirements are available at floridahealthcovid19.gov/covid-19-vaccines-in-florida.

How much does it cost?

All COVID-19 vaccines administered through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are free. An administration fee will be billed to a patient’s private or public insurance, and the fee will be covered by the Health Resources and Services Administration for uninsured patients.

What are my other options for getting a vaccine?

In Manatee County, select Publix and Winn-Dixie stores are also offering COVID-19 vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. You can check for availability and sign-up at publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida or winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

And if you haven’t already, you can sign up for Manatee County Government’s vaccine standby pool at vax.mymanatee.org.