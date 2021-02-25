Manatee County offering another 5,100 COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s what to do if notified

With vaccine distribution getting back to normal after a major winter storm delayed vaccines from getting to scheduled destinations last week, Manatee County is scheduling another 5,100 vaccinations for March 1-2.

Notifications to eligible residents are going out this week to residents residents registered with the county’s standby pool. Names are drawn randomly.

Almost 46,000 Manatee County residents have now received at least the first of the two-shot series, 33,000 of which have been administered through the county’s vaccination site at Tom Bennett Park and the county’s public safety center.

To enroll in the county’s vaccination pool, visit vax.mymanatee.org or call 941-748-4501. You will need to provide your name, birthday, phone, email (optional) and zip code.

You do not have to be registered in the state’s system to receive a vaccination from Manatee County.

Once registered, you are enrolled into the randomly selected pool. Once notified, you will need to schedule the appointment by calling the county’s 311 call center.

Remember that once your appointment is scheduled, you must bring valid Florida identification whether a drivers license, ID card or a rental agreement or utility bill in your name with a Florida address.