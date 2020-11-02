Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Nov. 2

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

More coronavirus infections reported in Manatee County

Another 87 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 4,865 new cases confirmed statewide as a spike of new infections continues.

Florida’s resident death toll during the pandemic increased by 28 to 16,789 on Sunday, while the non-resident death toll remained at 208.

Manatee County’s total confirmed deaths remained at 330. There have now been 13,550 cases confirmed in the county since the outbreak began.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More COVID-19 cases, quarantines reported at Manatee County schools

More than a dozen people were quarantined after they were exposed to one or more of the six students and employees newly infected with the coronavirus, according to the Manatee County School District.

In an update of its online dashboard, the district reported that two employees and four students had been newly diagnosed with COVID-19. Fourteen people were directly exposed to the infected people, forcing them to go into quarantine for two weeks. Direct exposures means someone was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

Read more here.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY





As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

Read it here.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.