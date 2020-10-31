Coronavirus
More than a dozen people quarantined after six new COVID-19 cases found in Manatee schools
More than a dozen people were quarantined after they were exposed to one or more of the six students and employees newly infected with the coronavirus, according to the Manatee County School District.
In an update of its online dashboard, the district reported that two employees and four students had been newly diagnosed with COVID-19. Fourteen people were directly exposed to the infected people, forcing them to go into quarantine for two weeks. Direct exposures means someone was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.
According to the school district, the newest cases were at:
- Bayshore High School: One student tested positive and there were no exposures.
- Braden River Middle School: One student tested positive and one person was exposed.
- Jain Middle School: One employee tested positive and there were no exposures.
- Lakewood Ranch High School: One student tested positive and three people were exposed.
- Palmetto Elementary School: One employee tested positive and one person was exposed.
- Palmetto High School: One student tested positive and nine people were exposed.
As of Friday evening, the district has reported 190 cases and 1,973 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.
Abel Elementary: 71 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 15.
Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.
Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.
Bayshore Elementary: 52 exposures, three positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 20, Sep. 28, Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.
Bayshore High: eight exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 21, Oct. 26, Oct. 27 and Oct. 30.
Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.
Braden River High: 74 exposures, 12 positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.
Braden River Middle: 25 exposures, one positive employee and five positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10, Sep. 28 and Oct. 30.
Buffalo Creek Middle: 22 exposures and three positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 12 and Oct. 23.
Daughtrey Elementary: 20 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 22 and Oct. 19.
Freedom Elementary: seven exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 23 and Oct. 7.
Gullett Elementary: 22 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25 and Oct. 29.
Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 19.
Haile Middle: nine exposures and two positive students between reports on Oct. 7 and Oct. 16.
Jain Middle: eight people exposed to one positive student and one employee between reported on Oct. 8. and Oct. 30.
Johnson K-8: Ten people exposed to one positive student, Sep. 11.
King Middle: 10 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 27.
Lakewood Ranch High: 85 exposures, five positive employees and 15 positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
Lee Middle: four exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 27.
Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 16.
Manatee High: 206 exposures, nine positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2, Oct. 13, Oct. 16, Oct. 22, Oct. 26 and Oct. 29.
Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 11 exposures, five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 19 and Oct. 13.
Matzke Support Center: nine exposures and two positive employees between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 26.
Myakka City Elementary: no exposures after one student tested positive, Oct. 29.
McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sep. 18 and Sep. 21.
Miller Elementary: 20 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 15.
Mills Elementary: 62 exposures, five positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 3, Oct. 22, Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.
Moody Elementary: 89 quarantines, two positive employees and two positive students between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 6, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.
Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1 and Oct. 2.
Palm View K-8: 95 exposures, two positive employees and five positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 13, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.
Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17.
Palmetto Elementary: 39 exposures, three positive students and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 25, Sep. 14, Oct. 16 and Oct. 30.
Palmetto High: 218 exposures, six positive employees and six positive students between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8, Oct. 14, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
Parrish Community High: 57 exposures and eight positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 12, Oct. 23 and Oct. 26.
Prine Elementary: 17 exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 8, Oct. 9, Oct. 19 and Oct. 21.
Professional Support Center: five exposures and three positive employees between reports on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.
Samoset Elementary: 89 exposures, five positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 26, Oct. 19, Oct. 21 and Oct. 26.
Sea Breeze Elementary: two exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 19.
Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Sugg Middle: no exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students and/or employees had COVID-19.)
Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24 and Sep. 25.
Tillman Elementary: 66 exposures to one positive employee, Oct. 19.
Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and two positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31, Sep. 4 and Oct. 29.
Willis Elementary: 26 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 22.
Witt Elementary: 41 exposures and three positive students between reports on Sep. 16 and Oct. 28.
