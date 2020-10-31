Bradenton Herald Logo
More than a dozen people quarantined after six new COVID-19 cases found in Manatee schools

Herald staff report

More than a dozen people were quarantined after they were exposed to one or more of the six students and employees newly infected with the coronavirus, according to the Manatee County School District.

In an update of its online dashboard, the district reported that two employees and four students had been newly diagnosed with COVID-19. Fourteen people were directly exposed to the infected people, forcing them to go into quarantine for two weeks. Direct exposures means someone was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

According to the school district, the newest cases were at:

As of Friday evening, the district has reported 190 cases and 1,973 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

