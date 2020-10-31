More than a dozen people quarantined after six new COVID-19 cases found in Manatee schools

More than a dozen people were quarantined after they were exposed to one or more of the six students and employees newly infected with the coronavirus, according to the Manatee County School District.

In an update of its online dashboard, the district reported that two employees and four students had been newly diagnosed with COVID-19. Fourteen people were directly exposed to the infected people, forcing them to go into quarantine for two weeks. Direct exposures means someone was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

According to the school district, the newest cases were at:

Bayshore High School: One student tested positive and there were no exposures.

Braden River Middle School: One student tested positive and one person was exposed.

Jain Middle School: One employee tested positive and there were no exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School: One student tested positive and three people were exposed.

Palmetto Elementary School: One employee tested positive and one person was exposed.

Palmetto High School: One student tested positive and nine people were exposed.

As of Friday evening, the district has reported 190 cases and 1,973 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.