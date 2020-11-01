Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Manatee County adds 87 more cases of COVID-19 as Florida totals more than 4,800

Manatee

Another 87 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 4,865 new cases confirmed statewide as a spike of new infections continues.

Florida’s resident death toll during the pandemic increased by 28 to 16,789 on Sunday, while the non-resident death toll remained at 208.

Manatee County’s total confirmed deaths remained at 330. There have now been 13,550 cases confirmed in the county since the outbreak began.

In addition to increasing case numbers, Manatee County saw a spike in test positivity rates over the last several days.

On Thursday, 7.4% of test results for Manatee County were new positive cases, according to health department data, and on Friday 9.2% were new positive cases. On Saturday, the rate fell to 3.9%, a figure more typical of daily test results over last several months.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The health department measures percent positivity for new daily cases by taking the number of people who test positive for the first time and dividing it by the number of people tested that day, excluding those who had previously tested positive.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday:

Florida from Saturday to Sunday:

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Surrounding counties:

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service