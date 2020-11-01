Manatee County adds 87 more cases of COVID-19 as Florida totals more than 4,800

Another 87 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 4,865 new cases confirmed statewide as a spike of new infections continues.

Florida’s resident death toll during the pandemic increased by 28 to 16,789 on Sunday, while the non-resident death toll remained at 208.

Manatee County’s total confirmed deaths remained at 330. There have now been 13,550 cases confirmed in the county since the outbreak began.

In addition to increasing case numbers, Manatee County saw a spike in test positivity rates over the last several days.

On Thursday, 7.4% of test results for Manatee County were new positive cases, according to health department data, and on Friday 9.2% were new positive cases. On Saturday, the rate fell to 3.9%, a figure more typical of daily test results over last several months.

The health department measures percent positivity for new daily cases by taking the number of people who test positive for the first time and dividing it by the number of people tested that day, excluding those who had previously tested positive.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday:

Cases increased from 13,463 to 13,550. (579 new cases were recorded over the last week.)

The death toll remained at 330. (It increased by three over the last week.)

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 894 to 895.

There are 6,201 males infected since the outbreak compared to 7,059 females, with 143 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s rate of new positive cases was 3.9% on Sunday.





880 cases (7% of all cases) and 141 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.





37 cases have been reported at Manatee County correctional facilities.

Florida from Saturday to Sunday:

Cases increased from 802,547 to 807,412.

The resident death toll rose from 16,761 to 16,789. The non-resident death toll remained at 208.

Florida’s rate of new positive cases was 4.3% on Sunday.





Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 9,745 to 9,811. The death toll rose from 343 to 344.

Desoto County cases increased from 1,676 to 1,685. The death toll remained at 29.

Hardee County cases increased from 1,617 to 1,625. The death toll remained at 16.

Hillsborough County cases increased from to 48,287 to 48,669. The death toll remained at 816.

Pinellas County cases increased from to 25,986 to 26,214. The death toll remained at 823.