Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 30

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

More coronavirus infections reported in Manatee County

Coronavirus infections continue to rise in Manatee County, with 83 new cases confirmed by the Florida Department of Health on Thursday. Statewide, there were 4,198 new cases reported.

In Manatee County, coronavirus infections now total 13,258. since the start of the pandemic. Florida’s overall case count now comes to 794,624.

The deaths of 77 Floridians from COVID-19 were also confirmed on Tuesday by the health department Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 16,648 killed by the respiratory disease.

No new deaths were reported in Manatee County, where the official death count of residents killed by COVID-19 remains at 330.

COVID-19 leads to almost 100 quarantines in Manatee school district

Nearly 100 people have gone into quarantine after being exposed to the newest COVID-19 cases in Manatee County schools, according to Thursday’s update from the school district.

Ninety-five people were directly exposed to the 13 students and school employees who tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the exposed people to go into quarantine for two weeks. Direct exposures means someone was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

Read more here.

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY





As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

Read it here.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.