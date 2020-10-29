Nearly 100 people exposed to newest COVID-19 cases in Manatee schools, district says







Nearly 100 people have gone into quarantine after being exposed to the newest COVID-19 cases in Manatee County schools, according to Thursday’s update from the school district.

Ninety-five people were directly exposed to the 13 students and school employees who tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the exposed people to go into quarantine for two weeks. Direct exposures means someone was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

According to the school district, the newest cases were at:

Braden River High: one student tested positive and no people were exposed. The school has appeared on the COVID-19 report 12 times since classes began in August, recording 14 cases and 74 exposures in total.

Gullett Elementary: one student tested positive and six people were exposed. The school has appeared on the report twice, recording two cases and 24 exposures since August.

Lakewood Ranch High: one student tested positive and three people were exposed. The school has appeared on the report 13 times, recording 19 cases and 82 exposures since August.

Manatee High: one student tested positive and 16 people were exposed. The school has appeared on the report 10 times, recording 12 cases and 206 exposures since August.

Mills Elementary: three students tested positive and 45 people were exposed. The school has appeared on the report four times, recording six cases and 62 exposures since August.

Moody Elementary: one employee tested positive and 23 people were exposed. The school has appeared on the report four times, recording four cases and 89 exposures since August.

Myakka City Elementary: one student tested positive and no people were exposed. It was the school’s first time appearing on the COVID-19 report since classes began in August.

Palmetto High School: one student tested positive and no people were exposed. The school has appeared on the report 11 times, recording 11 cases and 209 exposures since August.

Professional Support Center: two employees tested positive and two people were exposed. The administrative building has appeared on the report twice, recording three cases and five exposures since August.

Williams Elementary: one student tested positive and no people were exposed. The school has appeared on the report four times, recording four cases and 73 exposures since August.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Thursday evening, the district has reported 184 cases and more than 1,900 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

Abel Elementary: 71 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 15.

Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.

Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.

Bayshore Elementary: 52 exposures, three positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 20, Sep. 28, Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.

Bayshore High: eight exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 21, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.

Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.

Braden River High: 74 exposures, 12 positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

Braden River Middle: 24 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10 and Sep. 28.

Buffalo Creek Middle: 22 exposures and three positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 12 and Oct. 23.

Daughtrey Elementary: 20 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 22 and Oct. 19.

Freedom Elementary: seven exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 23 and Oct. 7.

Gullett Elementary: 24 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25 and Oct. 29.

Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 19.

Haile Middle: nine exposures and two positive students between reports on Oct. 7 and Oct. 16.

Jain Middle: eight people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 8.

Johnson K-8: Ten people exposed to one positive student, Sep. 11.

King Middle: 10 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 27.

Lakewood Ranch High: 82 exposures, five positive employees and 14 positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

Lee Middle: four exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 27.

Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 16.

Manatee High: 206 exposures, nine positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2, Oct. 13, Oct. 16, Oct. 22, Oct. 26 and Oct. 29.

Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 11 exposures, five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 19 and Oct. 13.

Matzke Support Center: nine exposures and two positive employees between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 26.

Myakka City Elementary: no exposures after one student tested positive, Oct. 29.

McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sep. 18 and Sep. 21.

Miller Elementary: 20 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 15.

Mills Elementary: 62 exposures, five positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 3, Oct. 22, Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

Moody Elementary: 89 quarantines, two positive employees and two positive students between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 6, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1 and Oct. 2.

Palm View K-8: 95 exposures, two positive employees and five positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 13, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.

Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17.

Palmetto Elementary: 38 exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 25, Sep. 14 and Oct. 16.

Palmetto High: 209 exposures, six positive employees and five positive students between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8, Oct. 14, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29.

Parrish Community High: 57 exposures and eight positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 12, Oct. 23 and Oct. 26.

Prine Elementary: 17 exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 8, Oct. 9, Oct. 19 and Oct. 21.

Professional Support Center: five exposures and three positive employees between reports on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

Samoset Elementary: 89 exposures, five positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 26, Oct. 19, Oct. 21 and Oct. 26.

Sea Breeze Elementary: two exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 19.

Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.

Sugg Middle: no exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students and/or employees had COVID-19.)

Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24 and Sep. 25.

Tillman Elementary: 66 exposures to one positive employee, Oct. 19.

Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and two positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31, Sep. 4 and Oct. 29.

Willis Elementary: 26 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 22.

Witt Elementary: 41 exposures and three positive students between reports on Sep. 16 and Oct. 28.