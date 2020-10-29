Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Coronavirus infections keeping rising, with 83 new cases in Manatee, 4,198 in Florida

Manatee

Coronavirus infections continue to rise in Manatee County, with 83 new cases confirmed by the Florida Department of Health on Thursday. Statewide, there were 4,198 new cases reported.

In Manatee County, coronavirus infections now total 13,258. since the start of the pandemic. Florida’s overall case count now comes to 794,624.

The deaths of 77 Floridians from COVID-19 were also confirmed on Tursday by the health department Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 16,648 killed by the respiratory disease.

No new deaths were reported in Manatee County, where the official death count of residents killed by COVID-19 remains at 330.

Surrounding counties

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service