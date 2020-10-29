Coronavirus infections keeping rising, with 83 new cases in Manatee, 4,198 in Florida

Coronavirus infections continue to rise in Manatee County, with 83 new cases confirmed by the Florida Department of Health on Thursday. Statewide, there were 4,198 new cases reported.

In Manatee County, coronavirus infections now total 13,258. since the start of the pandemic. Florida’s overall case count now comes to 794,624.

The deaths of 77 Floridians from COVID-19 were also confirmed on Tursday by the health department Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 16,648 killed by the respiratory disease.

No new deaths were reported in Manatee County, where the official death count of residents killed by COVID-19 remains at 330.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 9,567 to 9,657. The death toll rose from 338 to 340.





Desoto County cases increased from 1,666 to 1,670. The death toll remained at 29.





Hardee County cases increased from to 1,596 to 1,606. The death toll remained at 16.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 47,596 to 47,800. The death toll rose from 782 to 798.





Pinellas County cases increased from 25,534 to 25,674. The death toll rose from 818 to 819.





This is a developing story and will be updated.