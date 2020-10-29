Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 29

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

More coronavirus infections reported in Manatee County

Manatee County has 61 new coronavirus infections among the latest 4,115 cases confirmed in Florida by the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 790,426 people infected in Florida. Locally, there have been 13,175 who have contracted the coronavirus.

The deaths of 66 Florida residents from COVID-19 were also confirmed by health department on Wednesday. The state’s official death toll now stands at 16,571 for residents.

Locally, no new deaths were reported, leaving the official death toll at 330 in Manatee County.

COVID-19 leads to more quarantines in Manatee school district

Nearly five dozen people have gone into quarantine after being exposed to the newest COVID-19 cases in Manatee County schools, according to Wednesday’s update from the school district.

Fifty-seven people were directly exposed to five students and school employees who tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the exposed people to go into quarantine for two weeks. Direct exposures means someone was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY





As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.