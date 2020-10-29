Dozens of quarantines linked to latest COVID-19 cases in four Manatee County schools







Nearly five dozen people have gone into quarantine after being exposed to the newest COVID-19 cases in Manatee County schools, according to Wednesday’s update from the school district.

Fifty-seven people were directly exposed to five students and school employees who tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the exposed people to go into quarantine for two weeks. Direct exposures means someone was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

According to the school district, the newest cases were at:

Lakewood Ranch High School: one student tested positive and two people were exposed.

Moody Elementary School: one student rested positive and 32 people were exposed.

Palmetto High School: one employee tested positive and no people were exposed.

Witt Elementary School: two students tested positive and 23 people were exposed.

As of Wednesday evening, the district has reported 171 cases and 1,864 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

Abel Elementary: 71 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 15.

Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.

Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.

Bayshore Elementary: 52 exposures, three positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 20, Sep. 28, Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.

Bayshore High: eight exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 21, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.

Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.

Braden River High: 74 exposures, 11 positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 20, Oct. 21 and Oct. 27.

Braden River Middle: 24 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10 and Sep. 28.

Buffalo Creek Middle: 22 exposures and three positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 12 and Oct. 23.

Daughtrey Elementary: 20 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 22 and Oct. 19.

Freedom Elementary: seven exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 23 and Oct. 7.

Gullett Elementary: 16 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 25.

Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 19.

Haile Middle: nine exposures and two positive students between reports on Oct. 7 and Oct. 16.

Jain Middle: eight people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 8.

Johnson K-8: Ten people exposed to one positive student, Sep. 11.

King Middle: 10 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 27.

Lakewood Ranch High: 79 exposures, five positive employees and 13 positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.

Lee Middle: four exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 27.

Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 16.

Manatee High: 190 exposures, eight positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2, Oct. 13, Oct. 16, Oct. 22 and Oct. 26.

Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 11 exposures, five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 19 and Oct. 13.

Matzke Support Center: nine exposures and two positive employees between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 26.

McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sep. 18 and Sep. 21.

Miller Elementary: 20 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 15.

Mills Elementary: 17 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 3, Oct. 22, and Oct. 27.

Moody Elementary: 66 quarantines, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 6 and Oct. 28.

Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1 and Oct. 2.

Palm View K-8: 95 exposures, two positive employees and five positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 13, Oct. 26 and Oct. 27.

Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17.

Palmetto Elementary: 38 exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 25, Sep. 14 and Oct. 16.

Palmetto High: 209 exposures, six positive employees and four positive students between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8, Oct. 14, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 22 and Oct. 28.

Parrish Community High: 57 exposures and eight positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 12, Oct. 23 and Oct. 26.

Prine Elementary: 17 exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 8, Oct. 9, Oct. 19 and Oct. 21.

Professional Support Center: three people exposed to one positive employee, Oct. 27.

Samoset Elementary: 89 exposures, five positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 26, Oct. 19, Oct. 21 and Oct. 26.

Sea Breeze Elementary: two exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 19.

Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.

Sugg Middle: no exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students and/or employees had COVID-19.)

Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24 and Sep. 25.

Tillman Elementary: 66 exposures to one positive employee, Oct. 19.

Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Sep. 4.

Willis Elementary: 26 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 22.

Witt Elementary: 41 exposures and three positive students between reports on Sep. 16 and Oct. 28.