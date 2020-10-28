61 new coronavirus infections in Manatee County. State reports more than 4,000 new cases

Manatee County has 61 new coronavirus infections among the latest 4,115 cases confirmed in Florida by the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 790,426 people infected in Florida. Locally, there have been 13,175 who have contracted the coronavirus.

The deaths of 66 Florida residents from COVID-19 were also confirmed by health department on Wednesday. The state’s official death toll now stands at 16,571 for residents.

Locally, no new deaths were reported, leaving the official death toll at 330 in Manatee County.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 9,517 to 9,567. The death toll remained at 338.





Desoto County cases increased from 1,662 to 1,666. The death toll remained at 29.





Hardee County cases increased from 1,584 to 1,596. The death toll remained at 16.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 47,371 to 47,596. The death toll rose from 762 to 782.





Pinellas County cases increased from 25,414 to 25,534. The death toll remained at 818.





This is a developing story and will be updated.