61 new coronavirus infections in Manatee County. State reports more than 4,000 new cases

Manatee County has 61 new coronavirus infections among the latest 4,115 cases confirmed in Florida by the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 790,426 people infected in Florida. Locally, there have been 13,175 who have contracted the coronavirus.

The deaths of 66 Florida residents from COVID-19 were also confirmed by health department on Wednesday. The state’s official death toll now stands at 16,571 for residents.

Locally, no new deaths were reported, leaving the official death toll at 330 in Manatee County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
