Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 27

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

Coronavirus infections in Manatee County top 13,000

Fifty-two new coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Manatee County as the total of people who have been infected surpassed 13,000, the Florida Department of Health said Monday.

Across Florida, there were 3,377 new cases announced. In total, 782,013 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

In Manatee County, the total number of cases is now 13,023

The health department also confirmed that 20 more residents across the state have been killed by COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. The official death toll of residents killed by COVID-19 in the state now stands at 16,449.

In Manatee, the official death toll remained at 327.

10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manatee County public schools

More than 100 people have gone into quarantine after being exposed to the newest COVID-19 cases in Manatee County schools and district offices.

Ten infected employees and students forced 112 other people into quarantine after they were exposed, meaning they stayed within six feet of a person with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes, according to an update from the school district.

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY





As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.