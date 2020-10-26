Bradenton Herald Logo
Ten new COVID-19 cases and more than 100 quarantines reported in Manatee County schools

More than 100 people have gone into quarantine after being exposed to the newest COVID-19 cases in Manatee County schools and district offices.

Ten infected employees and students forced 112 other people into quarantine after they were exposed, meaning they stayed within six feet of a person with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes, according to an update from the school district.

The newest cases were at:

The numbers and affected sites were cited in a report called “Detailed Weekly COVID Updates,” which is published every evening by the school district. A separate dashboard — which is also located on the district website — conflicted slightly with the detailed report.

The dashboard reported two cases at Lakewood Ranch High and none at the Wakeland Support Center. Conversely, the detailed report listed one case at Lakewood Ranch High and one case at the Wakeland Support Center. A clarification was not immediately available.

As of Monday evening, the district has reported 157 cases and 1,763 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

