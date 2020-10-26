Ten new COVID-19 cases and more than 100 quarantines reported in Manatee County schools

More than 100 people have gone into quarantine after being exposed to the newest COVID-19 cases in Manatee County schools and district offices.

Ten infected employees and students forced 112 other people into quarantine after they were exposed, meaning they stayed within six feet of a person with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes, according to an update from the school district.

The newest cases were at:

Bayshore High School: one student tested positive and two people were exposed.

Lakewood Ranch High: one student tested positive and six people were exposed.

Manatee High School: one student tested positive and 12 people were exposed.

Matzke Support Center: one employee tested positive and eight people were exposed.

Palm View K-8: one student tested positive and 16 people were exposed.

Parrish Community High: two students tested positive and 21 people were exposed.

Samoset Elementary: one student and one employee tested positive, while 45 people were exposed.

Wakeland Support Center: one employee tested positive and two people were exposed.

The numbers and affected sites were cited in a report called “Detailed Weekly COVID Updates,” which is published every evening by the school district. A separate dashboard — which is also located on the district website — conflicted slightly with the detailed report.

The dashboard reported two cases at Lakewood Ranch High and none at the Wakeland Support Center. Conversely, the detailed report listed one case at Lakewood Ranch High and one case at the Wakeland Support Center. A clarification was not immediately available.

As of Monday evening, the district has reported 157 cases and 1,763 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

Abel Elementary: 71 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 15.

Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.

Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.

Bayshore Elementary: 52 exposures, three positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 20, Sep. 28, Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.

Bayshore High: three exposures and two positive students between reports on Sep. 21 and Oct. 26.

Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.

Braden River High: 65 exposures, nine positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

Braden River Middle: 24 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10 and Sep. 28.

Buffalo Creek Middle: 22 exposures and three positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 12 and Oct. 23.

Daughtrey Elementary: 20 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 22 and Oct. 19.

Freedom Elementary: seven exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 23 and Oct. 7.

Gullett Elementary: 16 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 25.

Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 19.

Haile Middle: nine exposures and two positive students between reports on Oct. 7 and Oct. 16.

Jain Middle: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Oct. 8.

Johnson K-8: Ten people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 11.

Lakewood Ranch High: 72 exposures, four positive employees and 10 positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26.

Lee Middle: four exposures and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21.

Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 16.

Manatee High: 190 exposures, eight positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2, Oct. 13, Oct. 16, Oct. 22 and Oct. 26.

Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 11 exposures, five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 19 and Oct. 13.

Matzke Support Center: nine exposures and two positive employees between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 26.

McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sep. 18 and Sep. 21.

Miller Elementary: 20 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 15.

Mills Elementary: 14 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 3 and Oct. 22.

Moody Elementary: 34 quarantines, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 6.

Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1 and Oct. 2.

Palm View K-8: 84 exposures, one positive employee and five positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 13 and Oct. 26.

Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17.

Palmetto Elementary: 38 exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 25, Sep. 14 and Oct. 16.

Palmetto High: 209 exposures, five positive employees and four positive students between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8, Oct. 14, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.

Parrish Community High: 57 exposures and eight positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 12, Oct. 23 and Oct. 26.

Prine Elementary: 17 exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 8, Oct. 9, Oct. 19 and Oct. 21.

Samoset Elementary: 89 exposures, five positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 26, Oct. 19, Oct. 21 and Oct. 26.

Sea Breeze Elementary: two exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 19.

Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.

Sugg Middle: no exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students and/or employees had COVID-19.)

Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24 and Sep. 25.

Tillman Elementary: 66 exposures to one positive employee, Oct. 19.

Wakeland Support Center: two people exposed to one positive employee, Oct. 26.

Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Sep. 4.

Willis Elementary: 26 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 22.

Witt Elementary: 18 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 16.