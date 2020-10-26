Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Coronavirus infections surpass 13,000 in Manatee County. Florida adds 3,377 new cases

Manatee

Fifty-two new coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Manatee County as the total of people who have been infected surpassed 13,000, the Florida Department of Health said Monday.

Across Florida, there were 3,377 new cases announced. In total, 782,013 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

In Manatee County, the total number of cases is now 13,023

The health department also confirmed that 20 more residents across the state have been killed by COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. The official death toll of residents killed by COVID-19 in the state now stands at 16,449.

In Manatee, the official death toll remained at 327.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013.
