Coronavirus infections surpass 13,000 in Manatee County. Florida adds 3,377 new cases

Fifty-two new coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Manatee County as the total of people who have been infected surpassed 13,000, the Florida Department of Health said Monday.

Across Florida, there were 3,377 new cases announced. In total, 782,013 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

In Manatee County, the total number of cases is now 13,023

The health department also confirmed that 20 more residents across the state have been killed by COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. The official death toll of residents killed by COVID-19 in the state now stands at 16,449.

In Manatee, the official death toll remained at 327.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 9,392 to 9,429. The death toll rose from 330 to 333.





Desoto County cases increased from 1,652 to 1,654. The death toll remained at 29.





Hardee County cases increased from 1,578 to 1,582. The death toll remained at 16.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 46,907 to 47,080. The death toll remained at 759.





Pinellas County cases increased from 25,130 to 25,244. The death toll remained at 816.





