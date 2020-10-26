Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 26

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

More coronavirus infections reported in Manatee County

Another 41 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 2,385 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also confirmed 12 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Florida on Sunday, none of them in Manatee County.

Manatee County’s cumulative case count during the coronavirus outbreak now stands at 12,971. There have been 327 local resident deaths reported.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Two Parrish schools new COVID-19 infections

Two schools in Parrish reported new COVID-19 infections, says the Manatee County School District. As a result, a total of 18 people were sent home and into quarantine for two weeks.

A student at Buffalo Creek High School tested positive for the coronavirus and eight people were quarantined after contact tracers determined they had been exposed. Also, 10 people at Parrish Community High School were quarantined, after they were exposed to a student who tested positive.

Read more here.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY





As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

Read it here.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.