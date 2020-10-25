Manatee County adds 41 new cases of COVID-19, while Florida confirms over 2,300

Another 41 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 2,385 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also confirmed 12 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Florida on Sunday, none of them in Manatee County.

Manatee County’s cumulative case count during the coronavirus outbreak now stands at 12,971. There have been 327 local resident deaths reported.

Over the last week, an average 5.7% of Manatee County’s test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. The week prior, an average of 4.4% of tests were new positives. The health department measures percent positivity for new daily cases by taking the number of people who test positive for the first time and dividing it by the number of people tested that day, excluding those who had previously tested positive.

Manatee County’s cumulative positivity rate, a calculation of all positive cases divided by all people tested since the outbreak began, rose slightly to 10.86% on Sunday.

Florida’s case count rose to 778,636 on Sunday. As of Saturday, Florida ranked fifth in the nation for number of new COVID-19 cases recorded over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The statewide death toll increased to 16,429 on Sunday. As of Saturday, Florida had recorded the most new COVID-19 deaths of any state over the the last seven days, according to the CDC.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 12,930 to 12,971. (433 new cases were recorded over the last week.)





The death toll remained at 327. (Seven new deaths were recorded over the last week.)





Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 876 to 877 residents.





The number of males infected is 5,947 compared to 6,758 females with 124 unidentified.

The number of tests administered since the outbreak increased from 119,267 to 119,440. (3,606 tests were recorded over the last week.)





Manatee County’s overall positivity rate increased from 10.84% to 10.86%. That compares to 10.82% last week, 10.81% two weeks ago, 10.79% three weeks ago and 10.76% a month ago.





875 cases (7% of all cases) and 141 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.





37 cases have been reported at Manatee County correctional facilities.

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 776,251 to 778,636.





Resident deaths increased from 16,417 to 16,429. Non-resident deaths remained at 203.





Florida positivity rate remained at 13.06%.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 9,340 to 9,392. The death toll remained at 330.





Pinellas County cases increased from 24,986 to 25,130. The death toll remained at 816.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 46,790 to 46,907. The death toll remained at 759.

Hardee County cases increased from 1,576 to 1,578. The death toll remained at 16.

Desoto County cases increased from 1,651 to 1,652. The death toll remained at 29.