Manatee County adds 41 new cases of COVID-19, while Florida confirms over 2,300

Another 41 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 2,385 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also confirmed 12 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Florida on Sunday, none of them in Manatee County.

Manatee County’s cumulative case count during the coronavirus outbreak now stands at 12,971. There have been 327 local resident deaths reported.

Over the last week, an average 5.7% of Manatee County’s test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. The week prior, an average of 4.4% of tests were new positives. The health department measures percent positivity for new daily cases by taking the number of people who test positive for the first time and dividing it by the number of people tested that day, excluding those who had previously tested positive.

Manatee County’s cumulative positivity rate, a calculation of all positive cases divided by all people tested since the outbreak began, rose slightly to 10.86% on Sunday.

Florida’s case count rose to 778,636 on Sunday. As of Saturday, Florida ranked fifth in the nation for number of new COVID-19 cases recorded over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The statewide death toll increased to 16,429 on Sunday. As of Saturday, Florida had recorded the most new COVID-19 deaths of any state over the the last seven days, according to the CDC.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
