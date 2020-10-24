Coronavirus
Two Parrish schools report new COVID-19 infections, district says. 18 people sent home
Two schools in Parrish reported new COVID-19 infections, says the Manatee County School District. As a result, a total of 18 people were sent home and into quarantine for two weeks.
A student at Buffalo Creek High School tested positive for the coronavirus and eight people were quarantined after contact tracers determined they had been exposed. Also, 10 people at Parrish Community High School were quarantined, after they were exposed to a student who tested positive.
As of Friday, the district has reported 147 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,651 exposures and quarantines since Aug. 17:
- Abel Elementary: 71 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sept. 8, Sept. 15 and Oct. 15.
- Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.
- Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sept. 9.
- Bayshore Elementary: 52 exposures, three positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 20, Sept. 28 m Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.
- Bayshore High: one person quarantined after exposure to one student, Sept. 21.
- Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.
- Braden River Elementary: No exposures after one positive employee, Oct. 21.
- Braden River High: 65 exposures, nine positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sept. 4, Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 16 and Oct. 20.
- Braden River Middle: 24 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sept. 2, Sept. 8, Sept. 10 and Sept. 28.
- Buffalo Creek Middle: 22 exposures and three positive students between reports on Sept. 18, Oct. 12 and Oct. 23.
- Daughtrey Elementary: 20 exposures to two positive employees in reports on Sept. 22 and Oct. 19.
- Freedom Elementary: seven exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sept. 23 and Oct. 7.
- Gullett Elementary: 16 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 25.
- Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sept. 2, Sept. 8, Sept. 15 and Oct. 19.
- Haile Middle: nine exposures and two positive students between reports on Oct. 7 and Oct. 16.
- Jain Middle: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Oct. 8.
- Johnson K-8: Ten people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sept. 11.
- Lakewood Ranch High: 66 people quarantined, four positive employees and nine positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sept. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15 and Oct. 19.
- Lee Middle: four exposures and three positive employees between reports on Sept. 4, Oct. 14 and Oct. 21.
- Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 16.
- Manatee High: 178 exposures, seven positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sept. 2, Sept. 15, Oct. 2, Oct. 13, Oct. 16 and Oct. 22.
- Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 11 exposures, five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 19 and Oct. 13.
- Matze Support Center: one exposure to one positive employee, Oct. 16.
- McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sept. 18 and Sept. 21.
- Miller Elementary: 20 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 15.
- Mills Elementary: 14 people quarantined after exposure to one student and one employee between reports on Sept. 3 and Oct. 22.
- Moody Elementary: 34 quarantines, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 6.
- Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Oct. 2.
- Palm View K-8: 68 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sept. 18 and Oct. 13.
- Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sept. 17.
- Palmetto Elementary: 38 exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 25, Sept. 14 and Oct. 16.
- Palmetto High: 209 exposures and five positive employees and four positive students between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sept. 23, Oct. 8 , Oct. 14, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.
- Parrish Community High: 36 exposures and six positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sept. 8, Sept. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 12 and Oct. 23.
- Prine Elementary: 17 people quarantined, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sept. 8, Oct. 9, Oct. 13 and Oct. 21.
- Samoset Elementary:44 people quarantined after exposure to four students and two employees between reports on Aug. 26, Oct. 19. and Oct. 21.
- Sea Breeze Elementary: one exposure to one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 16. and Oct. 19.
- Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sept. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
- Sugg Middle: no exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students and/or employees had COVID-19.)
- Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sept. 11, Sept. 24 and Sept. 25.
- Tillman Elementary: 66 exposures after one employee tested positive, Oct. 19.
- Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Sep. 4.
- Willis Elementary: eight people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 21 and Oct. 22.
- Witt Elementary: 18 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sept. 16.
