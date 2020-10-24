Two Parrish schools report new COVID-19 infections, district says. 18 people sent home

Two schools in Parrish reported new COVID-19 infections, says the Manatee County School District. As a result, a total of 18 people were sent home and into quarantine for two weeks.

A student at Buffalo Creek High School tested positive for the coronavirus and eight people were quarantined after contact tracers determined they had been exposed. Also, 10 people at Parrish Community High School were quarantined, after they were exposed to a student who tested positive.

As of Friday, the district has reported 147 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,651 exposures and quarantines since Aug. 17: