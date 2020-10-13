Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 13

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

More COVID-19 reported in Manatee County

Another 30 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health. They were among 1,553 new cases confirmed statewide on Monday.

Cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County since testing began now total 12,173. The local death toll from the virus is 303. No new deaths were reported on Monday. Of confirmed Manatee County cases, 7% have required hospitalization and 3% have been fatal, according to health department data.

Statewide, the cumulative COVID-19 case count is now at 736,024. The state health department confirmed the deaths of another 48 Florida residents on Monday. That brought the statewide death toll from the virus to 15,412 residents. The state death toll for non-residents was adjusted down by one, from 188 to 187.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Manatee County schools report more COVID-19 infections, quarantines

Twenty-nine people were quarantined after they were exposed to one of five new COVID-19 infections reported by the Manatee County School District on Monday.

Read more here.

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY





As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

Read it here.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.