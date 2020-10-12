Coronavirus
Five new COVID-19 cases reported at Manatee public schools. Almost 30 people quarantined
Twenty-nine people were quarantined after they were exposed to one of five new COVID-19 infections reported by the Manatee County School District on Monday.
The new cases were at:
- A student and an employee at Braden River High School. Seven people were quarantined.
- A student at Buffalo Creek Middle School. Twelve people were quarantined.
- A student at Lakewood Ranch High School. One person was quarantined.
- A student at Parrish Community High School. Nine people were quarantined.
As of Monday, the district has reported 99 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,127 exposures and quarantines.
The Florida Department of Health reported Monday that 1,426 children (ages 0-17) in Manatee County had tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17:
Abel Elementary: 18 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.
Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.
Bayshore Elementary: 29 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 20 and Sep. 28.
Bayshore High: one person quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 21.
Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.
Braden River High: 35 exposures, six positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16, Oct. 8 and Oct. 12
Braden River Middle: 24 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10 and Sep. 28.
Buffalo Creek Middle: 14 people quarantined after exposure to two students between reports on Sept. 18 and Oct. 12.
Daughtrey Elementary: no exposures to one positive employee, Sep. 22.
Freedom Elementary: four people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 23.
Gullett Elementary: 16 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 25.
Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and three positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Jain Elementary: Eight people quarantined after exposures to one student, Oct. 8.
Johnson K-8: Ten people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 11.
Lakewood Ranch High: 42 people quarantined, three positive employees and three positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 8 and Oct. 12.
Lee Middle: two people quarantined after exposure to one employee, Sep. 4.
Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.
Manatee High: 96 exposures, five positive students and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15 and Oct. 2.
Manatee Technical College, all campuses: nine people quarantined after exposure to five employees, Aug. 19.
McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sep. 18 and Sep. 21.
Mills Elementary: 14 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 3.
Moody Elementary: 34 quarantines, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 6.
Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1 and Oct. 2.
Palm View K-8: no exposures to one positive employee, Sep. 18.
Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17.
Palmetto Elementary: 32 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 25 and Sep. 14.
Palmetto High: 175 exposures and four positive employees between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23 and Oct. 8
Parrish Community High: 22 exposures and four positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16 and Oct. 12.
Prine Elementary: 17 people quarantined after exposures to one student and one employee between reports on Sept. 8 and Oct. 9.
Samoset Elementary: 38 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 26.
Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Sugg Middle: no exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20.
Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24 and Sep. 25.
Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Sep. 4.
Willis Elementary: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.
Witt Elementary: 18 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 16.
