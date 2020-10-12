Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 cases reported at Manatee public schools. Almost 30 people quarantined

Herald staff report

Twenty-nine people were quarantined after they were exposed to one of five new COVID-19 infections reported by the Manatee County School District on Monday.

The new cases were at:

As of Monday, the district has reported 99 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,127 exposures and quarantines.

The Florida Department of Health reported Monday that 1,426 children (ages 0-17) in Manatee County had tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17:

