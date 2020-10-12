Five new COVID-19 cases reported at Manatee public schools. Almost 30 people quarantined

Twenty-nine people were quarantined after they were exposed to one of five new COVID-19 infections reported by the Manatee County School District on Monday.

The new cases were at:

A student and an employee at Braden River High School. Seven people were quarantined.

A student at Buffalo Creek Middle School. Twelve people were quarantined.

A student at Lakewood Ranch High School. One person was quarantined.

A student at Parrish Community High School. Nine people were quarantined.

As of Monday, the district has reported 99 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,127 exposures and quarantines.

The Florida Department of Health reported Monday that 1,426 children (ages 0-17) in Manatee County had tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17: