30 more cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County. Florida adds more than 1,500

Another 30 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health. They were among 1,553 new cases confirmed statewide on Monday.

Cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County since testing began now total 12,173. The local death toll from the virus is 303. No new deaths were reported on Monday. Of confirmed Manatee County cases, 7% have required hospitalization and 3% have been fatal, according to health department data.

Statewide, the cumulative COVID-19 case count is now at 736,024. The state health department confirmed the deaths of another 48 Florida residents on Monday. That brought the statewide death toll from the virus to 15,412 residents. The state death toll for non-residents was adjusted down by one, from 188 to 187.

Manatee County’s overall positivity rate remained at 10.8% on Monday. Test results reported over the past two weeks show Manatee County residents testing positive at higher rates compared to most of September. An average of 4.8% of tests reported over the last seven days were new positives, and an average of 4.9% of tests the week prior were new positives. That compares to weekly averages below 4% for the preceding weeks of September.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday:

Cases increased from 12,143 to 12,173.





The death toll remained at 303.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 837 to 838 residents.

The number of males infected is 5,609 compared to 6,306 females and 129 unidentified.

The total number of tests administered is 112,637.

The county’s overall positivity rate remained at 10.81%.

861 cases (7% of all cases) and 133 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.





34 cases have been reported at Manatee County correctional facilities.

Florida from Sunday to Monday:

Cases increased from 734,491 to 736,024, including 9,090 non-residents.





The death toll increased from 15,364 to 15,412 residents. Non-resident deaths were adjusted down from 188 to 187.





Florida’s overall positivity rate decreased very slightly from 13.22% to 13.2%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 8,639 to 8,684. The official death toll rose from 284 to 286.





DeSoto County: Cases increased from 1,605 to 1,608. The official death toll remained at 27.





Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,455 to 1,457. The official death toll remained at 11.





Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 44,138 to 44,256. The official death toll rose from 706 to 709.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 23,161 to 23,215. The official death toll rose from 782 to 783.