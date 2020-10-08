Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 8

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

More coronavirus infections reported in Manatee County

An additional 30 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 2,582 new cases confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

There have now been 722,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Florida since the outbreak began. The state death toll climbed to 14,904 residents and 180 non-residents on Wednesday. Those totals include 137 newly reported resident deaths and two newly reported non-resident deaths.

In Manatee County, confirmed cases of COVID-19 now total 11,878. The death toll remained at 296 on Wednesday.

Manatee County schools report more COVID-19 cases

Eleven people are now in quarantine after they were exposed to COVID-19 at two Manatee County schools.

Lakewood Ranch High School, 5500 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., sent nine people home after they were exposed to one employee who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report dated Tuesday. It was the third report out of Lakewood Ranch High, which has now confirmed four cases and 41 quarantines since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

Two others were sent home from Moody Elementary School, 5425 38th Ave. W., Bradenton, after an employee tested positive, according to the district update. The school has confirmed two COVID-19 cases and 34 related quarantines since the start of classes.

Poll: In-person learning more important that social distancing at school

Thousands of Manatee County families said they would send their children to school despite social distancing concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a poll by the school district.

“Would you choose to send your child to Brick and Mortar (5 days a week on campus) even if this made social distancing more difficult at your school?”

Nearly 7,270 people — or 59 percent of those responding — answered yes. Another 23 percent said they would not choose in-person classes if it made social distancing harder, while 18 percent said they had no plans to choose the option either way.

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY

As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.