30 more cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County. Florida sees more than 130 new deaths

An additional 30 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 2,582 new cases confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

There have now been 722,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Florida since the outbreak began. The state death toll climbed to 14,904 residents and 180 non-residents on Wednesday. Those totals include 137 newly reported resident deaths and two newly reported non-resident deaths.

Florida currently ranks third in the U.S. for total COVID-19 cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. It ranks fourth in the U.S. for new cases reported over the past week. To date, Florida has been the fifth most-deadly state for the coronavirus overall, according to the CDC. And during the last week, Florida recorded the most new deaths of any state in the U.S.

In Manatee County, confirmed cases of COVID-19 now total 11,878. The death toll remained at 296 on Wednesday.

The county’s overall positivity rate, a measure of the percentage of positive tests since the outbreak began, was at 10.8% on Wednesday. It has barely budged over the last month, with only slight fluctuations.

Over the past seven days of available test results for Manatee County residents, an average of 4.9% of tests were positive. During the seven day period before that, an average of 4% of tests were positive, while previous weeks in September had averages below 4%.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday:

Cases increased from 11,848 to 11,878.





The death toll remained at 296.

829 residents and eight non-residents have been hospitalized since the outbreak began.

The number of males infected is 5,488 compared to 6,152 females and 112 unidentified persons.

The total number of tests administered is 109,962.

The county’s overall positivity rate was 10.8%.





854 cases (7% of all cases) and 130 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.





34 cases have been reported at Manatee County correctional facilities.

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday:

Cases increased from 720,125 to 722,707, including 8,805 non-residents.





The death toll increased from 14,767 to 14,904 residents. Non-resident deaths increased from 178 to 180.





Florida’s overall positivity rate was 13.2%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 8,407 to 8,457. The official death toll rose from 268 to 271.





DeSoto County: Cases increased from 1,584 to 1,590. The official death toll remained at 27.





Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,408 to 1,423. The official death toll remained at 11.





Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 43,166 to 43,304. The official death toll rose from 669 to 675.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 22,603 to 22,697. The official death toll rose from 768 to 774.