Coronavirus

30 more cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County. Florida sees more than 130 new deaths

Manatee

An additional 30 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 2,582 new cases confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

There have now been 722,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Florida since the outbreak began. The state death toll climbed to 14,904 residents and 180 non-residents on Wednesday. Those totals include 137 newly reported resident deaths and two newly reported non-resident deaths.

Florida currently ranks third in the U.S. for total COVID-19 cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. It ranks fourth in the U.S. for new cases reported over the past week. To date, Florida has been the fifth most-deadly state for the coronavirus overall, according to the CDC. And during the last week, Florida recorded the most new deaths of any state in the U.S.

In Manatee County, confirmed cases of COVID-19 now total 11,878. The death toll remained at 296 on Wednesday.

The county’s overall positivity rate, a measure of the percentage of positive tests since the outbreak began, was at 10.8% on Wednesday. It has barely budged over the last month, with only slight fluctuations.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Over the past seven days of available test results for Manatee County residents, an average of 4.9% of tests were positive. During the seven day period before that, an average of 4% of tests were positive, while previous weeks in September had averages below 4%.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday:

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday:

Surrounding counties:

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer for the Bradenton Herald. He has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
