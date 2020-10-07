Manatee School District reports two new COVID-19 cases and nearly a dozen quarantines

Eleven people are now in quarantine after they were exposed to COVID-19 at two Manatee County schools.

Lakewood Ranch High School, 5500 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., sent nine people home after they were exposed to one employee who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report dated Tuesday. It was the third report out of Lakewood Ranch High, which has now confirmed four cases and 41 quarantines since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

Two others were sent home from Moody Elementary School, 5425 38th Ave. W., Bradenton, after an employee tested positive, according to the district update. The school has confirmed two COVID-19 cases and 34 related quarantines since the start of classes.

There have been 83 district-wide cases since the start of classes on Aug. 17, along with 1,066 related exposures and quarantines. Thirty-six campuses were affected as of Tuesday evening, while 20 district offices and schools had yet to report a case in the 2020-21 school year, according to district reports.

The School Board of Manatee County will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday, one day before the first quarter ends, to review community feedback and plan for the upcoming months. Meetings are broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 646 and Frontier Channel 39, along with www.mstv.us.

While some students opted for online learning, others returned to campus either full time or part time in mid-August. The district has since recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools:

Abel Elementary: 18 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.

Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.

Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.

Bayshore Elementary: 29 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 20 and Sep. 28.

Bayshore High: one person quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 21.

Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.

Braden River High: 18 exposures and three positive students between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9 and Sep. 16.

Braden River Middle: 24 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10 and Sep. 28.

Buffalo Creek Middle: two people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 18.

Daughtrey Elementary: no exposures to one positive employee, Sep. 22.

Freedom Elementary: four people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 23.

Gullett Elementary: 16 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 25.

Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and three positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.

Johnson K-8: Ten people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 11.

Lakewood Ranch High: 41 people quarantined, three positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18 and Oct. 6.

Lee Middle: two people quarantined after exposure to one employee, Sep. 4.

Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.

Manatee High: 96 exposures, five positive students and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15 and Oct. 2.

Manatee Technical College, all campuses: nine people quarantined after exposure to five employees, Aug. 19.

McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sep. 18 and Sep. 21.

Mills Elementary: 14 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 3.

Moody Elementary: 34 quarantines, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 6.

Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1 and Oct. 2.

Palm View K-8: no exposures to one positive employee, Sep. 18.

Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17.

Palmetto Elementary: 32 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 25 and Sep. 14.

Palmetto High: 175 exposures and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31 and Sep. 23.

Parrish Community High: 13 exposures and three positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8 and Sep. 16.

Prine Elementary: three people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 8.

Samoset Elementary: 38 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 26.

Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.

Sugg Middle: no exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20.

Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24 and Sep. 25.

Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Sep. 4.

Willis Elementary: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.

Witt Elementary: 18 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 16.

“If a student or staff member feels sick, believes they have symptoms or has had a test for COVID-19, please stay home until you are symptom free or you are cleared to return to school,” Lakewood Ranch High said in a message to families.

“Please note that we continue to take mitigation measures at our school including taking temperatures, wearing masks, asking symptom-related questions of all students and staff, limiting access to our campus and cleaning and sanitizing our school daily.”