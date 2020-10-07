Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Manatee School District reports two new COVID-19 cases and nearly a dozen quarantines

Manatee

Eleven people are now in quarantine after they were exposed to COVID-19 at two Manatee County schools.

Lakewood Ranch High School, 5500 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., sent nine people home after they were exposed to one employee who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report dated Tuesday. It was the third report out of Lakewood Ranch High, which has now confirmed four cases and 41 quarantines since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

Two others were sent home from Moody Elementary School, 5425 38th Ave. W., Bradenton, after an employee tested positive, according to the district update. The school has confirmed two COVID-19 cases and 34 related quarantines since the start of classes.

There have been 83 district-wide cases since the start of classes on Aug. 17, along with 1,066 related exposures and quarantines. Thirty-six campuses were affected as of Tuesday evening, while 20 district offices and schools had yet to report a case in the 2020-21 school year, according to district reports.

The School Board of Manatee County will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday, one day before the first quarter ends, to review community feedback and plan for the upcoming months. Meetings are broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 646 and Frontier Channel 39, along with www.mstv.us.

While some students opted for online learning, others returned to campus either full time or part time in mid-August. The district has since recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools:

“If a student or staff member feels sick, believes they have symptoms or has had a test for COVID-19, please stay home until you are symptom free or you are cleared to return to school,” Lakewood Ranch High said in a message to families.

“Please note that we continue to take mitigation measures at our school including taking temperatures, wearing masks, asking symptom-related questions of all students and staff, limiting access to our campus and cleaning and sanitizing our school daily.”

