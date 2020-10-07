Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 7

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

More coronavirus infections reported in Manatee County

The Florida Department of Health reported 63 new positive cases of the coronavirus in Manatee County on Tuesday, as 2,251 new cases were reported across the state.

In Manatee County, there have now been 11,848 people who have been infected by the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, infections now total 11,848.

The deaths of 55 Florida residents and four non-residents from COVID-19 were also confirmed on Tuesday in the latest data from the health department. None of the latest deaths occurred in Manatee County.

Across Florida, the official death toll from COVID-19 is 14,767 residents and 178 non-residents.

The death toll at Manatee County remained at 296.

Manatee County schools report more COVID-19 cases

Nearly 50 people have gone into quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 at two Manatee County schools.

Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Court W., Bradenton, sent 21 people home after they were exposed to two students who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report dated Oct. 2.

The report said another student tested positive at Nolan Middle School, 6615 Greenbrook Blvd., Bradenton. The case resulted in 28 exposures and quarantines.

The school district has now reported 81 cases and 1,055 quarantines since the start of classes on Aug. 17. When someone is exposed to COVID-19, meaning they stayed within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, the student or employee is forced to quarantine for 14 days.

International travel ban hits Manatee County tourism

With few exceptions, visitors from most of Europe have been banned from traveling to the United States since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are missed in the Bradenton area, in the beach resorts of Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key and in Manatee County’s economy.

“The European visitors make up about 14 percent of our leisure business and contribute about $158 million in economic impact,” Kelly Clark, director of marketing and communications for the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in an email.

The travel ban does not apply to citizens and lawful permanent residents of the United States, certain family members, and other individuals who meet specified exceptions, who have been in one of the countries on the travel ban list.

“Fall is normally the time we would see an influx from European countries. It’s an unpredictable year, but we remain hopeful that we will continue to see visitation from our extended drive markets and other areas that will enable us to stay strong throughout what is normally a slower season,” Clark said.

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY

As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.