COVID-19 sends dozens into quarantine at two Manatee schools. Cases may be dropping

Nearly 50 people have gone into quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 at two Manatee County schools.

Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Court W., Bradenton, sent 21 people home after they were exposed to two students who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report dated Oct. 2.

The report said another student tested positive at Nolan Middle School, 6615 Greenbrook Blvd., Bradenton. The case resulted in 28 exposures and quarantines.

The school district has now reported 81 cases and 1,055 quarantines since the start of classes on Aug. 17. When someone is exposed to COVID-19, meaning they stayed within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, the student or employee is forced to quarantine for 14 days.

There continues to be dozens of quarantines each week, though the number of COVID-19 cases recently dipped. The school district averaged nearly 13 cases per week between Aug. 17 and Sep. 25, while there were five confirmed cases last week and none on Monday, according to district reports.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There was also a three-day period — from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1 — with no reported cases or exposures.

Week of Aug. 17: there were 17 cases and 136 related quarantines.

Week of Aug. 24: there were 10 cases and 146 related quarantines.

Week of Aug. 31: there were 15 cases and 387 related quarantines.

Week of Sep. 8: there were 12 cases and 115 related quarantines.

Week of Sep. 14: there were 14 cases and 93 related quarantines.

Week of Sep. 21: there were eight cases and 96 related quarantines.

Week of Sep. 28: there were five cases and 82 related quarantines.

A handful of schools have struggled with repeat cases and exposures. Barbara A. Harvey Elementary School, 8610 115th Ave. E. in Parrish, had four COVID-19 cases and 100 quarantines in the first half of September.

Friday was the fifth time Manatee High has reported COVID-19 cases, and as of the latest update, the campus had seven cases and 96 exposures. Nolan Middle reported another three cases and 73 quarantines, while Palmetto High School had three cases and 175 quarantines since the start of classes.

Other schools managed to avoid large quarantines, which may point to effective social distancing. Braden River Middle School has reported five COVID-19 cases and only 24 exposures since the start of classes. McNeal Elementary School and Palm View K-8 have reported no exposures to three known cases.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

There were also 20 district schools and offices with no reported cases or exposures. As of Monday evening, the district reported COVID-19 cases at 36 locations:

Abel Elementary: 18 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.

Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.

Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.

Bayshore Elementary: 29 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 20 and Sep. 28.

Bayshore High: one person quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 21.

Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.

Braden River High: 18 exposures and three positive students between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9 and Sep. 16.

Braden River Middle: 24 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10 and Sep. 28.

Buffalo Creek Middle: two people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 18.

Daughtrey Elementary: no exposures to one positive employee, Sep. 22.

Freedom Elementary: four people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 23.

Gullett Elementary: 16 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 25.

Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and three positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.

Johnson K-8: Ten people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 11.

Lakewood Ranch High: 32 people quarantined, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 31 and Sep. 18.

Lee Middle: two people quarantined after exposure to one employee, Sep. 4.

Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.

Manatee High: 96 exposures, five positive students and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15 and Oct. 2.

Manatee Technical College, all campuses: nine people quarantined after exposure to five employees, Aug. 19.

McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sep. 18 and Sep. 21.

Mills Elementary: 14 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 3.

Moody Elementary: 32 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.

Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1 and Oct. 2.

Palm View K-8: no exposures to one positive employee, Sep. 18.

Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17.

Palmetto Elementary: 32 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 25 and Sep. 14.

Palmetto High: 175 exposures and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31 and Sep. 23.

Parrish Community High: 13 exposures and three positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8 and Sep. 16.

Prine Elementary: three people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 8.

Samoset Elementary: 38 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 26.

Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.

Sugg Middle: no exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20.

Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24 and Sep. 25.

Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Sep. 4.

Willis Elementary: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.

Witt Elementary: 18 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 16.

Cases and exposures are reported daily at manateeschools.net, under the “COVID-19 Dashboard” section.