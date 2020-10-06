Bradenton Herald Logo
COVID-19 sends dozens into quarantine at two Manatee schools. Cases may be dropping

Nearly 50 people have gone into quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 at two Manatee County schools.

Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Court W., Bradenton, sent 21 people home after they were exposed to two students who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report dated Oct. 2.

The report said another student tested positive at Nolan Middle School, 6615 Greenbrook Blvd., Bradenton. The case resulted in 28 exposures and quarantines.

The school district has now reported 81 cases and 1,055 quarantines since the start of classes on Aug. 17. When someone is exposed to COVID-19, meaning they stayed within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, the student or employee is forced to quarantine for 14 days.

There continues to be dozens of quarantines each week, though the number of COVID-19 cases recently dipped. The school district averaged nearly 13 cases per week between Aug. 17 and Sep. 25, while there were five confirmed cases last week and none on Monday, according to district reports.

There was also a three-day period — from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1 — with no reported cases or exposures.

A handful of schools have struggled with repeat cases and exposures. Barbara A. Harvey Elementary School, 8610 115th Ave. E. in Parrish, had four COVID-19 cases and 100 quarantines in the first half of September.

Friday was the fifth time Manatee High has reported COVID-19 cases, and as of the latest update, the campus had seven cases and 96 exposures. Nolan Middle reported another three cases and 73 quarantines, while Palmetto High School had three cases and 175 quarantines since the start of classes.

Other schools managed to avoid large quarantines, which may point to effective social distancing. Braden River Middle School has reported five COVID-19 cases and only 24 exposures since the start of classes. McNeal Elementary School and Palm View K-8 have reported no exposures to three known cases.

There were also 20 district schools and offices with no reported cases or exposures. As of Monday evening, the district reported COVID-19 cases at 36 locations:

Cases and exposures are reported daily at manateeschools.net, under the “COVID-19 Dashboard” section.

