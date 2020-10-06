Manatee County has 63 new positive cases of coronavirus. Florida adds 2,251

The Florida Department of Health reported 63 new positive cases of the coronavirus in Manatee County on Tuesday, as 2,251 new cases were reported across the state.

In Manatee County, there have now been 11,848 people who have been infected by the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, infections now total 11,848.

The deaths of 55 Florida residents and four non-residents from COVID-19 were also confirmed on Tuesday in the latest data from the health department. None of the latest deaths occurred in Manatee County.

Across Florida, the official death toll from COVID-19 is 14,767 residents and 178 non-residents.

The death toll at Manatee County remained at 296.

The latest new cases in Manatee County were among 423 test results released locally, with a positivity rate of 14.9%.

The county’s three general hospitals, Manatee Memorial Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Blake Medical Center, reported having 27 patients admitted to their hospitals on Tuesday who were positive with the coronavirus, according to data reported to county public safety officials.

According to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Adminsitration, there were 30 patients admitted for whom COVID-19 was a primary diagnosis and reason for their admission. Statewide, there were 2,151 patients admitted because of COVID on Tuesday.

To date their have been 833 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the county data.

The hospitals also reported having 34 available and staffed beds, including five ICU beds.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 8,376 to 8,407. The official death toll rose from 265 to 268.





DeSoto County: Cases increased from 1,582 to 1,584. The official death toll remained at 27.





Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,404 to 1,408. The official death toll remained at 11.





Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 43,027 to 43,166. The official death toll rose from 673 to 669.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 22,548 to 22,603. The official death toll rose from 766 to 768.





This is a developing story and will be updated.