Who’s hungry? Pizza place, Asian kitchen among new restaurants coming to Bradenton area

Manatee Eats! Foods in Manatee County A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best.

For the past four years, Doughbie Brothers Pizza Company has been serving wood-fired Neopolitan-style pizza to the west coast of Florida, from Pasco County and Tampa in the north to Bradenton and Sarasota in the south.

Owner Vincent Spalliero grew fond of the Bradenton area, bringing his food truck to several local establishments, including Darwin Brewing Company, Motorworks Brewing and the Naughty Monk Brewery.

The New Jersey native jumped at the opportunity to open his first brick-and-mortar pizzeria when restaurant space opened in southern Manatee County.

Spalliero recently signed a lease with Benderson Development for space at 8193 Tourist Center Dr. in the Shoppes at University Center.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I just love this area,” Spalliero said of his plans to open in mid-September, or as soon as renovation of the former Casa di Pizza is completed.

While Spalliero looks forward to opening his first restaurant, he plans to keep his food truck on the road as well.

For more information about Doughbie Brothers Pizza Company, visit the company’s Facebook page.

Doughbie Brothers Pizza Company, which has served its Neopolitan-style pizza around the Tampa Bay area from a food truck the past four years, is planning to open a restaurant this September at 8193 Tourist Center Drive in the Shoppes at University Center. provided photo

New Asian restaurant

Also coming to the Bradenton-Sarasota area is Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi, which has signed a lease for space in University Town Center, near Shake Shack on Cattlemen Road, according to Benderson Development leasing executive Mark Chait.

The restaurant takes its name from the traditional Japanese meal in a box.

“At Bento, we believe all things are best kept simple. Thinking inside the box, the bento box that is … is making food we love, and doing it the right way,” the company says on its website.

An accompanying illustration shows a bento box containing an entree, lo mein noodles, ginger salad, string beans and steamed rice.

Entrees for the bento box include a choice of Mongolian or Szechuan chicken/tofu/steak/shrimp or veggie stir.

Also on the menu are noodle bowls, Korean and curry dishes, and Asian Cajun chicken and steak.

Diners can order sushi, or build a poke bowl. Boba teas are on the menu as well.

Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi has locations in St. Petersburg, Tallahassee, Davie, Winter Park, Orlando, Kissimmee, Jacksonville and Gainesville.

Partners Johnny and Jimmy Tung and David Yu have been rapidly expanding the Orlando-based chain with new restaurants planned for Jacksonville, Orlando, Boca Raton, Dania Beach and Tampa.

Meanwhile ...

▪ The new Wendy’s under construction at 4201 53rd Ave. E. now has Wendy’s signage on the exterior. Franchise owner Gold Coast Restaurant Holdings is shooting for an opening by the end of September. A sign at the construction site says that the Wendy’s is opening soon and that applications are being accepted for all levels of management. Gold Coast recently received a sign permit for a second restaurant at 11727 State Road 70 E. An opening date for that restaurant has not been announced.

▪ Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., has closed. The restaurant was previously known as Bogeys Grille & Pub.