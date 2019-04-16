What is the lifespan of a restaurant? Ever wonder why that restaurant on the corner always seems to change? It turns out the lifespan of most restaurants are pretty short. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever wonder why that restaurant on the corner always seems to change? It turns out the lifespan of most restaurants are pretty short.

Though work has been underway for several weeks, Wendy’s planned an official groundbreaking on Tuesday for a new Bradenton restaurant at 4201 53rd. Ave. E.

The restaurant is expected to open in late summer.

“This restaurant will have bold curb appeal and features a compelling design — inside and out,” Joe Godbey, CEO of Gold Coast Holdings Restaurants, a restaurant franchise group, said in a press release.

“It’s very different from what our customers are used to, and we think they’ll really like the fresh look and feel of the new Wendy’s.”

The interior design will showcase open, bright dining areas with multiple seating options, including private booths, cozy seating and a wi-fi bar, Godbey said.

SHARE COPY LINK A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best.

The new design will incorporate touchscreen kiosk ordering technology and a Coca-Cola beverage dispenser that allows customers to customize more than 100 regular and low-calorie drinks, including a variety of branded waters, sports drinks, lemonades and sparkling beverages.

“We are thrilled to be coming to Bradenton. The ultimate goal is for our customers to have the best dining experience, and we think they will be surprised and excited about their new Wendy’s,” Godbey said.