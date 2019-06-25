Have visitors in town? Take them to one (or more) of these can’t-miss Bradenton restaurants

Manatee Eats! Foods in Manatee County A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best.

Traveling is hungry work.

Luckily, one of best ways to get a feel for a new place is to stop in at some of its most-loved restaurants.

So if you’re new in town and not sure where to dine, or if you need some ideas on where to take your visitors, this list is for you.

Let us be your travel guide to good food and good times, Bradenton-style.

We asked members of our Facebook group “Manatee Eats” where they take visiting friends and family out to eat in Manatee County.

Here’s where they recommend.

At Tide Tables in Cortez, a simple menu promises food made to order and always fresh, and the seafood often is locally caught. Bradenton Herald file photo

Tide Tables Restaurant and Marina

Tide Tables is the place to go for the ultimate oceanside eating experience in the historic fishing village of Cortez.

A simple menu promises food made to order and always fresh, and the seafood often is locally caught.

Highlights include peel-and-eat shrimp prepared with Cajun spice, fish tacos, fresh Gulf grouper, a shrimp po’ boy, corvina (served charred, grilled or blackened) and scallops.

Pair your meal with a domestic or craft beer, cider or wine.

Accolades: Tide Tables also made Manatee Eats lists for best waterfront dining, best seafood and best overall restaurant in Manatee County.

Reasons to go: Gorgeous views, fresh seafood, AMAZING fish tacos.

Address: Tide Tables Restaurant and Marina is at 12507 Cortez Road W. in Bradenton.

Info: tidetablescortez.com.

Sage Biscuit Café has two Bradenton locations to serve hungry customers. Bradenton Herald File Photo

Sage Biscuit Café





Sage Biscuit Café is a Bradenton breakfast, brunch and lunch spot with a big menu and an even bigger reputation for tasty food.

Here you’ll find something for everyone, with healthy salads and soups, decadent waffles, omelets and burgers, seafood dishes and plenty of vegan and vegetarian options.

Accolades: Sage Biscuit Café also made Manatee Eats lists for best breakfast, best vegan/vegetarian dining and best overall restaurant in Manatee County.

Reasons to go: Stellar breakfast, awesome lunch, nice atmosphere.

Address: The Sage Biscuit Café is located at 6656 Cortez Road W. in Bradenton and at 1401 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton.

Info: sagebiscuitbradenton.com.

The Star Fish Company restaurant opened in Cortez in the 1990s, and it offers amazing vistas in a relaxed setting. Bradenton Herald file photo

Star Fish Company

Star Fish Company started as a seafood wholesaler in the fishing village of Cortez in the 1920s.

At this point, it’s a trusted community establishment.

The Star Fish Company restaurant was opened in the 1990s, and it offers amazing vistas in a relaxed setting.

As for the seafood, it speaks for itself; so grab a beer and a picnic bench and enjoy.

Accolades: Star Fish Company also made Manatee Eats lists for best seafood, best waterfront dining and best overall restaurant in Manatee County.

Reasons to go: Fun, yummy, “a must,” ocean views.

Address: Star Fish Company is at 12306 46th Ave. W. in Cortez.





Info: starfishcompany.com.

The Sandbar Restaurant on Anna Maria Island offers the perfect mix of Old Florida cooking and oceanside eats. Marc R. Masferrer mmasferrer@bradenton.com

The Sandbar Restaurant

The Sandbar Restaurant on Anna Maria Island offers the perfect mix of Old Florida cooking and oceanside eats with a fancy flair.

We’re talking everything from shrimp and grits, crab cakes and chicken and waffles to shrimp ceviche, steak and squash curry.

Accolades: The Sandbar Restaurant also made Manatee Eats Lists for best waterfront dining, best steak, best seafood and best salad in Manatee County.

Reasons to go: Great food and drinks, Gulf views, unique experience for tourists.

Address: The Sandbar is at 100 Spring Ave. in Anna Maria.

At Linger Lodge, eclectic decor, authentic Southern food, folksy music and the lush backdrop of the Braden River await. Bradenton Herald File Photo

Linger Lodge

Head off the beaten path to Linger Lodge, where eclectic decor, authentic Southern food, folksy music and the lush backdrop of the Braden River await.

Locals are also enamored with the full-liquor bar and $5 Bloody Mary special on Sundays.

Accolades: Linger Lodge also made Manatee Eats lists for best waterfront dining and best burger.

Reasons to go: A taste of Old Florida, an awesome Bloody Mary, unique atmosphere.

Address: Linger Lodge is at 7205 85th St. Court E. in Bradenton.

Info: lingerlodge.com.

Other recommendations:

▪ Woody’s River Roo Pub & Grill, 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton

▪ Bridge Tender Inn, 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach,

▪ The Beach House Restaurant, 200 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach

▪ Riverhouse Waterfront Restaurant, 995 Riverside Dr., Palmetto

▪ Eat Organico Restaurant, 4832 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

▪ Ortygia, 1418 13th St. W., Bradenton

▪ Olympic Cafe, 6408 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

▪ Dry Dock Waterfront Grill, 412 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key

▪ Hideko Sushi and Thai, 737 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto

▪ Swordfish Grill, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez

▪ The Clam House, 304 Seventh St. W., Palmetto

▪ Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant, 760 Broadway St., Longboat Key

▪ O’bricks Irish Pub & Martini Bar, 427 12th St. W., Bradenton

▪ Anna Maria Oyster Bar, 6906 14th St. W., Bradenton; 6696 Cortez Road, Cortez; 1525 51st Ave, E., Ellenton; 200 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach

▪ Tiramisu Ristorante Italiano, 5215 14th St. W., Bradenton

▪ Caddy’s at the Pointe, 801 Riverside Dr. E., Bradenton

▪ Michael John’s Restaurant, 1040 Carlton Arms Blvd., Bradenton

▪ Anna Maria Island Beach Cafe, 4000 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach

▪ Bella Mia Italian Restaurant, 5917 Manatee Ave. W., #401, Bradenton

▪ Hickory Hollow, 4705 U.S. 301, Ellenton

▪ Nam Fong, 653 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

▪ The Ugly Grouper, 5704 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach

▪ Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton

▪ O’Shucks Raw Bar & Grill, 12012 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

▪ Rodney’s Jamaican Grill, 814 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto

▪ Wolves Head Pizza and Wings, 1837 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton

▪ enRich Bistro, 5629 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

▪ Central Cafe, 906 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton

▪ RJ Gator’s of Bradenton, 6100 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

▪ Gulf Drive Cafe, 900 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach





▪ Lucky Frog Restaurant, 4625 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

▪ Fav’s Italian Cucina, 419 12th St. W., Bradenton

▪ Luigi’s Grille, 5348 34th St. W., Bradenton

▪ Cafe Di Lorenzo, 7604 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

▪ Brancato’s Brick Oven Pizzeria, 5227 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

▪ Carmen’s Italian Cafe, 515 27th St. E., Bradenton

▪ The Feast Restaurant, 5406 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach

▪ Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

▪ Bridge Street Bistro, 111 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach

▪ Shake Pit, 3801 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

▪ Hungry Howie’s Pizza and Salad Bar, 103 301 Blvd. W., Bradenton and 1705 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto