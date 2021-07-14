What’s new in the restaurant scene around Bradenton? Here’s a look at recent openings

Nothing compares to the delicious thrill of finding a new restaurant that you love.

And you’re new favorite might just be out there waiting.

2021 has seen an abundance of new eateries open their doors in the Bradenton area. Many new food trucks and mobile caterers are also on the road.

The offerings span everything from pizza, sandwiches and tacos to seafood, soul food, steak and barbecue. There are also new bakeries and dessert shops to try.

Here’s a list of recent restaurant openings in the Bradenton area. Good eating!

5/19/2021--Sisters Mindy and Ali Converse have moved their American Honey Creamery ice cream business into a shop at 4949 96th St. E., on the southwest corner of Interstate 75 and Moccasin Wallow Road.

American Honey Creamery and Coffee Co., 4919 96th St E, Palmetto. Once served out of a food truck, this small-batch ice cream created with locally-sourced ingredients is now being scooped up in permanent digs in Palmetto. Also on the menu: coffee and baked goods. americanhoneycreamery.com. 941-981-3830.

The Bamboozer, 313 12th St. W., Bradenton. This tiki bar in downtown Bradenton now has a food trailer where patrons can find bowls, sandwiches and tacos worthy of pairing with a drink. facebook.com/Bamboozer941. 941-748-7795.

4/29/2021-- Breezy Bakery recently opened at 11904 Cortez Road W., near Tyler's Ice Cream.

Breezy Bakery, 11904 Cortez Rd. W. #A, Cortez. This bakery has you covered for sweet and savory needs, from small treats to party-ready cakes or assortments. There’s also a gluten-free menu section of the menu as well as coffee, tea and lemonade. breezybakery.com. 941-900-1011.

C&M Soulfood, 624 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. Traditional Southern soul food for breakfast, lunch and dinner is what’s on the menu at C&M. Offerings include the “$5 Dolla Holla” breakfast for early birds and rotating dinner specials of barbecue, seafood, fried delights and sides. facebook.com/CandMSoulfood. 941-900-1069.

Chicken Salad Chick, 7350 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. This Southern chain specializes chicken salad, with 12 different varieties to try. Other menu options include pimento cheese, sandwiches, salads and soups. chickensaladchick.com. 941-840-5372.

City Pier Grill, 100 N. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria. Breakfast, lunch, ice cream and beverages await at this grill and bait shop located on the scenic new Anna Maria City Pier. citypiergrill.com. 941-254-4219.

7/12/2021--The Clam House Bar and Grill, 304 7th St. W., Palmetto, recently reopened after closing in January. The Thai Fry, shown above with salad and hush puppies, the most popular item on the menu, is back.

The Clam House, 304 Seventh St. W., Palmetto. This favorite local spot for fresh seafood and sushi is back under new ownership and with a renovated interior. facebook.com/clam.house. 941-722-4422.

Cortez Bar n Grill, 108 44th Ave. E., Bradenton. This new spot for drinks, live music and pool also serves up casual classics like turkey sandwiches, Cubans and hot hogs. facebook.com/cortezbarngrill. 941-896-6935.

1/13/2021--Tracy and Pavel Hasenohrl recently opened Cremesh Coffee and Bakery at 1822 59th St. W. in Bradenton, near Blake Medical Center. Pavel bakes all of the pastries and bread fresh daily.

Cremesh Coffee and Bakery, 1822 59th St. W., Bradenton. This new cozy coffee spot from the owners of Cremesh European Restaurant offers up sweet treats, breads and baked goods, soups and salads and sandwiches. cremeshbakery.com. 941-782-8039.

Dunkin’, 1309 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Just in case you needed an excuse for doughnuts and coffee, there’s a new Dunkin’ in town. dunkindonuts.com. 941-567-4676.

The Frosty Penguin (ice cream tuck). Follow online for locations. This mobile dessert truck serves up scoops of Hershey’s ice cream in fun flavors, plus sherbet, snow cone and vegan ice cream choices. Sundaes and shakes are some other sweet options. thefrostypenguin.wixsite.com/-941.

El Patron 1, 3325 15th St E Bradenton. This Mexican market sells several varieties of fresh-made tamales on Fridays and Saturdays. facebook.com/elpatron1llc. 941-281-2949.

Gram Slam Barbecue (food truck). Contact or follow on Facebook/Instagram for locations. This rolling comfort food machine offers an alternating menu of barbecue rib and chicken platters and sandwiches, fried chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and drinks. instagram.com/gramslambrbque. 9411-725-2293.

Jojo’s Tastes of Chicago, 12345 U.S.. 301 N., Parrish. Satisfy a craving for Chicago comfort food with pizza (thin, deep dish or stuffed), loaded hot dogs, sandwiches and more. jojostastesofchicago.com. 941-758-3200.

K-Dog BBQ & Catering (food truck). Contact or follow on Facebook for locations. This food truck slings barbecue favorites like baby back ribs, pulled pork sandwiches and smoked chicken. facebook.com/kdogcatering. 941-773-9079.

Lalo’s Café, 1522 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton (food truck). This stationary food truck with seating serves Puerto Rican and American eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner. facebook.com/DefinixsPastry. 941-580-2312.

The Smokehouse, with sliced smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, fried onions, and bacon, is served on rye bread at Mila's on the River.

Mila’s on the Manatee, 965 Riverside Drive, Palmetto. Offering casual breakfast, lunch and dinner options on the beautiful Manatee River. milasonthemanatee.com. 941-212-6006.

Nas Philly Steaks (food truck). Contact or follow on Facebook for locations. It’s all about the cheesesteaks here, with six different varieties available (including chicken options). Pair your sandwich with duck fat fries — plain, seasoned or loaded. facebook.com/nasphillysteakstrailer. 215-847-6761.

North River Pizza Company. Contact or follow on Facebook for locations. A Parrish-based mobile pizza caterer offering personal-size pies for events (and sometimes set up roadside in Parrish). facebook.com/northriverpizza. 941-806-7408.

Origin Craft Beer & Pizza Cafe, 8193 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton. Wings, salad, pizza and a selection of local and national craft beers await here. originpizzacafe.com. 941-358-5850.

2/17/2021--Pacific Counter opened at 11615 State Road 70 E. in The Green at Lakewood Ranch shopping center three weeks ago, serving poke bowls and sushi burritos in a bright, happy, clean environment.

Pacific Counter, 11581 State Road 70 E., #109, Lakewood Ranch. Sushi-inspired bowls and burritos are the specialty at this quick, casual and health-minded eatery. pacificcounter.com. 941-739-8039.

Pierre’s Eatery, 5463 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton (inside Ellenton Premium Outlets). Pizza, pasta, salad and gyros, made fresh and simple, are the specialty here. pierreseatery.com. 941-722-1975.

4/15/2021-- The Porch restaurant, 9707 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, is expected to open in about one month. The 1913-vintage building has had many occupants over the years, most recently The Sign of the Mermaid.

The Porch Restaurant, 9707 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria. The porch brings a taste of fine dining to Anna Maria in a quaint setting. The menu includes snazzy appetizers, salads, steaks, seafood and pasta entrees, and there’s wine and beer to sample. theporchami.com. 941-782-8683.

The Potato Pirate (food truck). Contact or follow on Facebook for locations. Here there be baked potatoes. There are a bounty of varieties to savor, all decked out with different toppings. Other goodies include sandwiches and nachos. facebook.com/thepotatopirate. 941-702-0016.

6/4/2021--The staff at South Philly Cheesesteaks has been busy serving customers at the company's newest restaurant at 5967 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton.

South Philly Cheesesteaks, 5967 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton. Get a bite of cheesesteak goodness, or try wings, burgers salads sandwiches and more, at the new fourth location of the locally owned restaurant. thecheapestwaytophilly.com. 941-722-1826.

3/24/2021--Sisters Nubia and Veronica Betancourt opened Tintos in October at 119 Bridge St., Unit 130, in Bradenton Beach. The business features Colombian coffee and empanadas, and also serves a variety of sandwiches.

Tintos Colombian Coffee Shop & Bakery, 119 Bridge St. #130, Bradenton Beach. A one-stop shop for Colombian coffee, empanadas and other bakery and deli treats on Anna Maria Island. facebook.com/tintoscolmbiancoffeeshop. 941-254-4156.

Tropical Ice Cream & Coffee, 5461 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton (inside Ellenton Premium Outlets). Offering a large selection of ice cream flavors and coffee drinks. 941-729-7185.

Urban Tasty Road (food truck). This mobile eatery shares Venezuelan fare, burgers and hot dogs around Bradenton and Sarasota. facebook.com/Urban-Tasty-Road-104508131686282. 941-250-6331.

3/19/2021--Michelle Noel opened Awesome Wicked Ice Cream Emporium at 4122 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., in January.

Wicked Awesome Ice Cream Emporium, 4122 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton. Treat your sweet tooth with a choice of 36 ice cream flavors plus soft serve, frappes, sundaes and other desserts. wickedawesomeicecream.com. 941-345-4755.

Zaxby’s, 5020 14th St. W., Bradenton. One-stop fast food shop for fried chicken lovers. zaxbys.com. 941-254-4257.

Oneco Farmers Market

Oneco Farmers Market opened in mid-2020. The community shopping center is open seven days a week, and it boasts over 100 vendors and a diverse selection of food stands serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks and dessert. Here’s a look at some of the recently opened food vendors you can find at the market.

Sisters and business partners Ciliana and Gladys Jean, along with their devoted employee Marc Casimir, operate The Barnyard restaurant inside the Oneco Farmer's Market. It all started with a $6 chicken sandwich idea that is blossoming into a successful business.

The Barnyard: Home of comfort food, including a must-try chicken sandwich, wings, chicken-loaded nachos, wraps and sides like tater tots and mac n cheese. barnyardbetty.com. 941-896-8760.

Haydee’s Restaurant: Find traditional Honduran dishes here, including chicken and seafood plates and Baleadas, a soft taco-like dish popular in Honduras. facebook.com/haydeesrestaurant. 941-254-0269.

Icecream La Oaxaqueña: Fresh made ice cream, fruit-laden desserts and other sweet treats await at this ice cream counter. facebook.com/icecreamlaoax. 941-757-6624.

El Restaurante Guatemala: Tamales, Chiles Rellenos and many more beloved Guatemalan dishes can be found here, along with breakfast offerings, coffee, sweets and beer. facebook.com/ElRestauranteGuatemalaBradenton. 941-213-9436.

Taqueria Zafrita: Handmade tortilla tacos, quesadillas, tostadas and more Mexican delights are prepared here. 941-524-0834.

Valeria Fruit Cocktails and More: Visit Valeria’s for fresh, fruity and festive sweet treats and ice cream bars. facebook.com/Cocktails-more-Valeria-628433884447679.

Oneco Farmers Market is located at 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton. onecofarmersmarket.com. 941-909-3276.

Did we miss a new restaurant that opened in 2021? Send an email to rballogg@bradenton.com with details.