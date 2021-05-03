‘At our bakery, we bake with love and butter.’ New pastry shop opens in Cortez

Freshly made blueberry muffins, red velvet cake, cinnamon rolls, croissants, fruit danish, rum cake and much more fill the display cases at Breezy Bakery.

The recently opened bakery at 11904 Cortez Road W., near Tyler’s Ice Cream, is a pastry lover’s dream.

Practicing the baker’s art at a high level are Bri Suzano and her partner, Travis Roy.

“At our bakery, we bake with love and butter. Jump start your morning with us,” say the owners.

Born in Chicago, Suzano spent most of her life in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, before moving to Bradenton after the busy hurricane season of 2017. Helping her decide to move to Bradenton was that there were two dozen family members living here or nearby.

Her last job in the islands was as executive pastry chef at the Ritz Carlton.

4/29/2021-- Breezy Bakery recently opened at 11904 Cortez Road W., near Tyler’s Ice Cream. Shown above are sisters Bri, left, and Dani Suzano. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Roy and Suzano do most of the baking. Bri’s sister, Dani Suzano, is who customers will most often see behind the display counter.

“Travis and I usually have our hands in dough,” Bri said.

“Dani helps with decorating the pastry and greets everyone with a smile,” Bri said.

4/29/2021-- Breezy Bakery recently opened at 11904 Cortez Road W., near Tyler’s Ice Cream. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Best sellers in the morning are the hot cinnamon rolls and garlic rosemary focaccia, sliced with cream cheese inside and sharp cheddar on top, Dani said.

Other offerings include dinner rolls, brioche, cookies by the pound (Kolaczkis, sugar press, pecan sandies, Florentine, Madeleines, biscotti and thumbprints), individual cookies (chocolate chip, reverse chocolate, frosted sugar, and oat meal), and, of course, more cakes, and organic Colombia coffee.

Dairy-free, vegan and gluten-free options are also available.

4/29/2021-- Breezy Bakery recently opened at 11904 Cortez Road W., near Tyler’s Ice Cream. Bri Suzano is shown with a red velvet cake. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Breezy Bakery is open 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.

“I can’t miss football, “ Bri, a Bears fan, said of the Sunday hours.

One thing customers note at Breezy Bakery is that the shiny white floor has a distinctive sprinkles pattern. There are sprinkles on the company business card as well.

That is part of the fun atmosphere of Breezy Bakery.

Besides, “you can’t have too many sprinkles,” Bri said.

For more information, call 941-900-1011 or visit www.breezybakery.com/.