The tastes of South Philly Cheesesteaks come to Ellenton. It’s the company’s fourth location

It seems the grill never stops sizzling and steaming at the newest South Philly Cheesesteaks restaurant.

Maryann and Jeff Hopkins had long wanted to open a restaurant in Ellenton, their fourth, and on May 20, it finally happened at 5967 Factory Shops Blvd.

“We already had a following of customers out here,” Maryann said recently of the seemingly instant success that produces a packed dining room.

“It takes a lot of hard work, quality, and consistency. We have an incredible staff and most of them have been with us for a long time. My best friend and three of my daughters work with us,” Maryann said.

Customer reviews have been strong.

“The cheesesteak was absolutely delicious! Very fast and very friendly service! We will be back,” one customer wrote in a typical review.

6/4/2021--The staff at South Philly Cheesesteaks has been busy serving customers at the company’s newest restaurant at 5967 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The Hopkinses stated working in restaurants several decades ago, waiting tables, bar tending, and managing. She is from Maine and he is from Texas, and they met in Bradenton.

“We have been to Philly many times and love the food,” she said of how the couple settled on serving cheesesteaks.

They opened their first Bradenton restaurant 18 1/2 years ago at 5942 34th St. W. , No. 115 In El Conquistador Village Plaza, Bradenton, near IMG Academy.

6/4/2021--The staff at South Philly Cheesesteaks has been busy serving customers at the company’s newest restaurant at 5967 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

More recently, they have opened restaurants at 5442 Lockwood Ridge Road, Bradenton, and 1439 Main St., Sarasota. They also have a food truck.

The menu includes appetizers like wings, fried pickles, fried mushrooms and more, sides, and salads, including the Bollettieri chicken salad (so named for the famous tennis coach), and other sandwiches.

While cheesesteaks are the big draw, Maryann is proud of the rest of the menu as well.

6/4/2021--The staff at South Philly Cheesesteaks has been busy serving customers at the company’s newest restaurant at 5967 Factory Shops Blvd., Ellenton. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“We have burgers, which are fresh, not frozen, our fresh cut fries which are really popular. We also have a our Cuban and our Reuben that we make like our cheesesteaks (Philly style). Our salads are made fresh to order and we also have great milkshakes,” she said.

Rounding out the menu are a variety of sodas, teas, beers and wine by the glass.

Dine in, take out, and catering are available.

All South Philly Cheesesteaks, with the exception of the store on 34th Street West, are open 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The 34th Street store closes 8:30 p.m. nightly. All the restaurants are closed Sunday and all major holidays.

For more information, visit thecheapestwaytophilly.com or call 941-722-1826.